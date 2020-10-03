Brazos Christian tops Tomball Home School in home opener 32-30

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles got a touchdown pass from Levi Hancock to Issac White to grab a 6-0 lead and then stopped a two point conversion against Tomball Home School to preserve the 32-30 win.

Tomball Home School converted a 4th and 21 in the second quarter on their only scoring drive in the first half to grab a 7-6 lead, but Brazos Christian turned a fumble recover by Greg Young into points thanks to a Hancock 44 yard touchdown pass to Ryan Burtin as the Eagles lead it at the break 13-7.

Brazos Christian (2-0) will be on the road next week as they take on Central Texas Christian. Kickoff is set for 7pm.

