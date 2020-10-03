Advertisement

Brazos Christian tops Tomball Home School in home opener 32-30

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles got a touchdown pass from Levi Hancock to Issac White to grab a 6-0 lead and then stopped a two point conversion against Tomball Home School to preserve the 32-30 win.

Tomball Home School converted a 4th and 21 in the second quarter on their only scoring drive in the first half to grab a 7-6 lead, but Brazos Christian turned a fumble recover by Greg Young into points thanks to a Hancock 44 yard touchdown pass to Ryan Burtin as the Eagles lead it at the break 13-7.

Brazos Christian (2-0) will be on the road next week as they take on Central Texas Christian. Kickoff is set for 7pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rockdale wins ‘Battle of the Bell’ with 42-9 victory over Cameron Yoe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
The Rockdale Tigers won the 66th version of the Battle for the Milam County bell with the 42-9 win over Cameron Yoe Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

Sports

Rudder wins home opener over Pflugerville Weiss in a shootout 63-56

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Rudder football beat Pflugerville Weiss 63-56 in their home opener at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season.

High School

Huntsville picks up 48-17 win over Willis in first game of the season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
After having their week 1 game canceled last week, Huntsville came out with a 48-17 win over Willis.

Sports

St. Joseph wins big on Senior night against Bulverde Living Rock

Updated: 1 hours ago
St. Joseph’s honored its senior class with a dominant victory Friday night over Bulverde Living Rock 50-0.

Latest News

High School Football

Anderson-Shiro scoreless against Newton in second district contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)

High School Football

Calvert Trojans Rebound From Last Weeks Loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Calvert rebounds from last weeks loss against Rankin. They went on to beat Coolidge Yellowjackets 53 - 7.

Sports

Calvert Trojans Rebound From Last Weeks Loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Anderson-Shiro scoreless against Newton in second district contest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Panthers clip Bluejays in blowout win

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Normangee knocks off Groveton in district opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Normangee Panthers beat Groveton 54-20 Friday night in their District 11-2A Division I opener at Panther Stadium.