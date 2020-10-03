Advertisement

Brazos County grows to more than 120,000 registered voters, deadline for voter registration Monday

The deadline is coming up fast to vote for the November Election
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to vote in the November election and haven’t registered yet you’re running out of time.

The deadline is Monday, October 5.

Brazos County now has a new record of more than 120,000 registered voters. Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Friday they’ve seen thousands of new voters added in recent weeks. The deadline to register is Monday and you’ll need to know your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number. You don’t have to present an ID to register.

“Every year we see people show up to the polls wanting to cast a ballot and they can’t because they haven’t registered and that’s why it’s very important to register before Monday," said David Hilburn, Chair of the Republican Party of Brazos County.

He said their office is getting lots of calls.

“It’s been a big uptick of people registering and whether that’s just because of the presidential year or whether it’s because of this specific election I don’t know. You know as our population grows, it’s natural to get people to move in. The numbers are going to go up," Hilburn added.

Over at the local Democratic Party office, it’s also been busy.

“That’s my impression, that people are galvanized to get out and vote. You know they have some issues. There are a number of issues that could be impacted by the outcome of the election and so people are really concerned and we’ve had great enthusiasm," said Wanda J. Watson, Brazos County Democratic Party Chair.

Hancock also recommends bringing your registration in person to their office now rather than risking mailing it in this close to the deadline.

“We are trying to do everything we can to get out the vote,” said Watson.

The local Democratic Party is hosting a voter registration event Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West 25th Street Cleaners in Bryan. It’s located at 502 West William J. Bryan Parkway.

You don’t have to be part of any party to register there.

Local information from BrazosVotes is here.

The Brazos County Elections Office is located at 300 East William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 300 in Downtown Bryan.

The Brazos County Republican Party site is here.

The Brazos County Democratic Party site is here.

