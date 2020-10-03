Advertisement

Bryan Police respond to rollover accident on MLK Jr. Street at Highway 21

A multi-vehicle accident happened Saturday afternoon.
By Clay Falls and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police and EMS crews were working a major accident at Highway 21 and MLK Jr. Street. One vehicle was upside down in the roadway.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries at this time. First responders were starting to clear the accident scene as of 4:10 p.m. A reporter on scene witnessed two vehicles involved in the crash.

