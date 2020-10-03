Calvert ISD goes virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - All in-person learning at Calvert ISD is canceled for two weeks after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

The district put a statement on their Facebook page Saturday from the superintendent saying they could go to virtual learning for the next two weeks. Students will complete assignments through academic learning packets from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17.

In a statement posted online Friday, Calvert ISD superintendent Thyron Hurst said the staff member tested positive for the virus and was on campus Oct. 1. Hurst said the staff member had been in contact with a COVID-positive person while off campus. All students and staff that came into contact with the staff member were to be notified no later than Oct. 2.

