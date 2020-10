Calvert, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert rebounds from last weeks loss against Rankin. They went on to beat Coolidge Yellowjackets 53 - 7.

Next week October 9th, Calvert will be on the road to face off against BVCHEA HomeSchool Mustangs. Kick-off will be at 7:30p.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.