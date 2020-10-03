Crash halts traffic on University Drive in College Station
The crash was at University Dr and Tarrow.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Friday evening crash has shut down all westbound traffic and two eastbound lanes of University Drive at Tarrow Street in College Station.
College Station police and fire crews are currently working on that accident. There are also lane closures on Tarrow.
Police are asking that drivers avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.