Huntsville picks up 48-17 win over Willis in first game of the season

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - After having their week 1 game canceled last week, Huntsville came out with a 48-17 win over Willis.

The Hornets scored on their first drive of the game on a 11 yard touchdown run from Jaylon McClain to make it a 7-0 game.

Willis answered on their next drive with a touchdown pass from Steele Bardwell to Kory Ford. They missed the extra point and it was 7-6. Huntsville quickly extended the lead, Jordan Woodberry took the kick off all the way back 103 yards to make it a 13-6 game.

It was all Hornets from there. They went into the half up 41-6.

They start the season 1-0. They’ll stay on the road and travel to Kingwood next Friday.

