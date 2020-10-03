Iola handles Somerville late at home

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeaguas visited the Bulldogs of Iola on Friday looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs started the game sizzling hot, scoring twice in the first three minutes of the game to jump out to an early 12-0 lead.

But the Yeguas steadied themselves and were able to fight back and lead 14-12 midway through the second quarter.

But the Bulldogs were able to capitalize on a fumbled punt return and take the lead back for a 20-12 lead going into the half.

The second half featured scoring from both sides but in the end, the Bulldogs offense was able to bear down and get a score late in the fourth to win 42-36.

The Bulldogs will travel to Bartlett for a bulldog showdown next week while the Yeguas host the Burton Panthers.

