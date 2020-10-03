Advertisement

Iola handles Somerville late at home

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeaguas visited the Bulldogs of Iola on Friday looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs started the game sizzling hot, scoring twice in the first three minutes of the game to jump out to an early 12-0 lead.

But the Yeguas steadied themselves and were able to fight back and lead 14-12 midway through the second quarter.

But the Bulldogs were able to capitalize on a fumbled punt return and take the lead back for a 20-12 lead going into the half.

The second half featured scoring from both sides but in the end, the Bulldogs offense was able to bear down and get a score late in the fourth to win 42-36.

The Bulldogs will travel to Bartlett for a bulldog showdown next week while the Yeguas host the Burton Panthers.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brazos Christian tops Tomball Home School in home opener 32-30

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Brazos Christian Eagles got a touchdown pass from Levi Hancock to Issac White to grab a 6-0 lead and then stopped a two point conversion against Tomball Home School to preserve the 32-30 win.

Sports

Rockdale wins ‘Battle of the Bell’ with 42-9 victory over Cameron Yoe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
The Rockdale Tigers won the 66th version of the Battle for the Milam County bell with the 42-9 win over Cameron Yoe Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

Sports

Rudder wins home opener over Pflugerville Weiss in a shootout 63-56

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Rudder football beat Pflugerville Weiss 63-56 in their home opener at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season.

High School

Huntsville picks up 48-17 win over Willis in first game of the season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
After having their week 1 game canceled last week, Huntsville came out with a 48-17 win over Willis.

Latest News

Sports

St. Joseph wins big on Senior night against Bulverde Living Rock

Updated: 1 hours ago
St. Joseph’s honored its senior class with a dominant victory Friday night over Bulverde Living Rock 50-0.

High School Football

Anderson-Shiro scoreless against Newton in second district contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)

High School Football

Calvert Trojans Rebound From Last Weeks Loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Calvert rebounds from last weeks loss against Rankin. They went on to beat Coolidge Yellowjackets 53 - 7.

High School Football

Leon Wins First District Game Against Centerville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Frank Greene
The Cougars defeat the Tigers in district opener, 44-14.

Sports

Normangee knocks off Groveton in district opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Normangee Panthers beat Groveton 54-20 Friday night in their District 11-2A Division I opener at Panther Stadium.

Sports

Panthers clip Bluejays in blowout win

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
The Burton Panther get their first win of the season with a blowout against the Snook Bluejays at home.