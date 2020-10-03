Leon Wins First District Game Against Centerville

LEON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cougars were laser focused in their district opener.

Leon takes the lead early with Tyson Cornett rushing in for a touchdown. The Cougars go for 2 and are successful.

Centerville responds with a touchdown pass from Brant Roberts to Cameron Pate. They tie up the game after a good 2 point conversion of their own.

The Cougars answer back with another rushing touchdown, this time from Nick Leggett.

Centerville will host Alto next week, while Leon heads to Normangee.

