Match Preview: at No. 9 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – After a one-week hiatus, the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies restart the 2020-21 campaign Sunday afternoon with a top-10 tilt against the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks. First kick is slated for 2 p.m. at Razorbacks with viewing on the SEC Network.

The SEC Network production includes Julie Foudy (color analyst) and Jonathan Yardley (play-by-play) on the call. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and, worldwide, on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App.

The teams enter the fray unscathed with Arkansas at 2-0-0 and Texas A&M at 1-0-0. This marks the biggest test of the season thus far for both squads, who have outscored their opponents by a combined 9-1 margin in three matches.

Texas A&M opened the season with a 3-0 victory at Ole Miss on September 19. After a scoreless first half, senior Addie McCain scored a pair of goals in a span of eight minutes midway through the second stanza and freshman Laney Carroll finished off the scoring with her first career goal as the Aggies improved to 23-5 all-time in season openers. Sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton made six saves in the contest, posed her ninth career shutout and picked up her first career SEC Defensive Player of the Year laurel.

The Aggies had last Sunday’s scheduled home opener against Auburn postponed. A lab error caused multiple A&M players to be placed under quarantine, bringing the number of available Aggies under the roster limit set by the SEC in their Covid-19 return to play protocols.

The Maroon & White lead all SEC schools in all-time victories (457) and all-time winning percentage (.754). Texas A&M also ranks second all-time in winning percentage in SEC matches at .736, trailing just Florida.

The Aggies are 8-3-0 all-time against the Razorbacks. Texas A&M’s first-ever match was played against Arkansas, a 2-1 overtime loss in Plano, Texas, on September 6, 1993. The Maroon & White responded with wins in Dallas in 1994 (3-1) and Plano in 1995 (8-3). Arkansas has won the last two meetings, including 3-2 in Fayetteville in 2018 and 3-1 in College Station in 2019. Last year, Anna Podojil and Jimena Lopez scored goals in the first half as the teams went into the intermission tied 1-1.

The Razorbacks got goals from Tori Cannata and Parker Goins midway through the second half.The Razorbacks enter the campaign as the defending SEC regular-season champion as well as being tabbed the SEC Coaches Poll favorite for 2020-21. Arkansas posted a 17-4-2 mark last season, including an 8-1-1 league ledger. The Razorbacks topped North Texas 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, exiting with a second-round loss to North Carolina State. Podojil, the 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year, leads the squad with six points on two goals and two assists. Four other Razorbacks have found the back of the net as Arkansas has posted wins against LSU (2-0) and Kentucky (4-1).