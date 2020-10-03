Advertisement

Normangee knocks off Groveton in district opener

By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers beat Groveton 54-20 Friday night in their District 11-2A Division I opener at Panther Stadium. Normangee never trailed in the game.

Panther quarterback Mason Hardy threw four touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown. Izaha Jones had two receiving touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and threw a touchdown pass. Denton Young had three touchdown receptions. Jeremy Johnson had a touchdown run.

Normangee will return to action October 9 to host Leon.

