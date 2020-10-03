Panthers clip Bluejays in blowout win

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers (1-5, 1-1) got their first win of the season as they defeated the Snook Bluejays (2-5, 2-1) in District 13 league play at home, 36-0.

Snook would receive the opening kickoff but Deshuan Hamilton would have the ball popped out of his hands by Zane Aschenneck causing a fumble and turnover for the Bluejays.

Cooper Lucheck would score three touchdowns in the first half including a 50-yard run. He also converted two of the team’s three two-point conversions as well.

Burton will travel to Somerville next week to take on the Yeguas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Snook is heading into their bye week. On October 16, they will host the Somerville Yeguas with a kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

