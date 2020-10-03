Rockdale wins ‘Battle of the Bell’ with 42-9 victory over Cameron Yoe

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers won the 66th version of the Battle for the Milam County bell with the 42-9 win over Cameron Yoe Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

Cam’ron Valdez had a pair of early touchdowns as the Tigers built a 13-6 lad and never looked back. Valdez would become Rockdale’s all time rushing touchdown leader in the game.

Rockdale goes onto avenge last year’s loss to Cameron Yoe with the 42-9 win. The Yoemen look to bounce back next week as they host Little River Academy while Rockdale will travel to Caldwell to take on the Hornets. Both games will kickoff at 7:30 next Friday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.