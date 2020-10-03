Rudder wins home opener over Pflugerville Weiss in a shootout 63-56

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder football beat Pflugerville Weiss 63-56 in their home opener at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season.

Rangers' quarterback EJ Ezar scored first on a keeper to go up 7-0. Ezar then went deep to senior receiver Keithron Lee twice in the first half to go up 21-14. The Wolves forced a turnover and got the ball back with under a minute to go in the half. Weiss quarterback Dior Bradfield found Cai “Peyton” Morgan in the end zone as time expired to tie the game 21-21 at the break.

The second half had even more offense. The Ezar to Lee connection was alive and well all night. Lee finished with 6 total touchdowns. The Wolves took the lead for the first (and only) time 49-48, after Rudder missed an extra point. The Rangers went for two on their next score to get back on track and eventually win the barn-burner 63-56.

“Man, our offense. I don’t think we punted all night. I think we had one or two turnovers early, But they were unbelievable. I don’t even know how many yards of offense we had. I think we had over 750. It was crazy. It was definitely a track meet, and I’m tired,” said Rangers' Head Football Coach Eric Ezar.

The Rangers will return to Merrill Green Stadium next week for their homecoming game against Waco University. The Wolves will host Pflugerville Hendrickson next Friday.

