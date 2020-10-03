Advertisement

Rudder wins home opener over Pflugerville Weiss in a shootout 63-56

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder football beat Pflugerville Weiss 63-56 in their home opener at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season.

Rangers' quarterback EJ Ezar scored first on a keeper to go up 7-0. Ezar then went deep to senior receiver Keithron Lee twice in the first half to go up 21-14. The Wolves forced a turnover and got the ball back with under a minute to go in the half. Weiss quarterback Dior Bradfield found Cai “Peyton” Morgan in the end zone as time expired to tie the game 21-21 at the break.

The second half had even more offense. The Ezar to Lee connection was alive and well all night. Lee finished with 6 total touchdowns. The Wolves took the lead for the first (and only) time 49-48, after Rudder missed an extra point. The Rangers went for two on their next score to get back on track and eventually win the barn-burner 63-56.

“Man, our offense. I don’t think we punted all night. I think we had one or two turnovers early, But they were unbelievable. I don’t even know how many yards of offense we had. I think we had over 750. It was crazy. It was definitely a track meet, and I’m tired,” said Rangers' Head Football Coach Eric Ezar.

The Rangers will return to Merrill Green Stadium next week for their homecoming game against Waco University. The Wolves will host Pflugerville Hendrickson next Friday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brazos Christian tops Tomball Home School in home opener 32-30

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Brazos Christian Eagles got a touchdown pass from Levi Hancock to Issac White to grab a 6-0 lead and then stopped a two point conversion against Tomball Home School to preserve the 32-30 win.

Sports

Rockdale wins ‘Battle of the Bell’ with 42-9 victory over Cameron Yoe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
The Rockdale Tigers won the 66th version of the Battle for the Milam County bell with the 42-9 win over Cameron Yoe Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

High School

Huntsville picks up 48-17 win over Willis in first game of the season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
After having their week 1 game canceled last week, Huntsville came out with a 48-17 win over Willis.

Sports

St. Joseph wins big on Senior night against Bulverde Living Rock

Updated: 1 hours ago
St. Joseph’s honored its senior class with a dominant victory Friday night over Bulverde Living Rock 50-0.

Latest News

High School Football

Anderson-Shiro scoreless against Newton in second district contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)

High School Football

Calvert Trojans Rebound From Last Weeks Loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Calvert rebounds from last weeks loss against Rankin. They went on to beat Coolidge Yellowjackets 53 - 7.

Sports

Calvert Trojans Rebound From Last Weeks Loss

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Anderson-Shiro scoreless against Newton in second district contest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Panthers clip Bluejays in blowout win

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Normangee knocks off Groveton in district opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Normangee Panthers beat Groveton 54-20 Friday night in their District 11-2A Division I opener at Panther Stadium.