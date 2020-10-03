Shipley Do-Nuts location re-opens after months of being closed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The East Villa Maria location of Shipley Do-Nuts is reopening Saturday after being closed down for months.

The stores marketing manager Shelly Archer says that the location shut down for about two and a half months for repairs, and then they decided they might as well also do some remodeling at the same time.

While the inside of the shop may look a little bit different, Archer says that they will be offering the same fluffy donuts. To celebrate the reopening, the first 100 customers will receive a prize.

“I will tell you, it has been rough on us emotionally, very rough on us. We have had lots of phone calls, lots of community support, so being able to open back up again fills our heart with more joy than you could possibly know,” said Archer.

Due to COVID-19, the business will only be offering its drive-thru and carry out service beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

