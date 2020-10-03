Texas Renaissance Festival opens in Plantersville

Plantersville, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Renaissance Festival is back in the Plantersville area, but there are some traffic suggestions you need to know about before heading that way.

Festival organizers suggest you enter the grounds from the north to avoid congestion

They recommend coming from Highway 105 in Plantersville and then south on FM 1774 to the main festival gates.

The festival also suggests not taking back roads once close by as many local roads are closed to through traffic.

I-45: Northbound I-45, exit at SH 105 West in Conroe. Follow 105 to FM 1774 in Plantersville where you will turn left at the traffic light and head south. This will bring you to the festival gates for parking on your right.

SH 290: When traveling north on SH 290, Exit at SH 6 West towards Bryan/College Station, Exit at SH 105 East towards Plantersville. At FM 1774 in Plantersville turn right at the light to head south and you will arrive at the festival!

You can also follow them on social media for up-to-date traffic alerts.

Their address is 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363

