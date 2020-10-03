Advertisement

Tropical Storm Gamma forms in the Caribbean

Landfall expected in the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday before entering the Gulf of Mexico
10pm update from the National Hurricane Center shows gradual strengthening of Tropical Storm Gamma ahead of landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday.
By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Gamma formed Friday evening in the northwestern Caribbean. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche, Mexico with additional Tropical Storm Watches in place for the Yucatan Peninsula.

The 10pm update from the National Hurricane Center showed:

  • Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph
  • Speed and direction: moving NW at 9 mph
  • Location: 110 miles SSE of Cozumel, Mexico
  • Minimum central pressure: 998 mb

Gamma is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, as well as the Mexican states of Campeche, northern Chiapas, and Tabasco. This system is not expected to have direct impacts to the United States coastline.

A cold front that rolled through the Brazos Valley Thursday is parked over the Gulf of Mexico and will keep Gamma from making too much northward progress before being steered to the west and eventually towards Mexico.

Cold front over the Gulf this weekend keeps Tropical Storm Gamma from inching closer to the U.S. coastline.
Tropical Storm Gamma expected to make a westward turn towards Mexico next week.
However, there is another system on its heels that is expected to develop as it enters the northwestern Caribbean early next week with a tropical depression possible.

An area of interest is being monitored southeast of Hispaniola Friday night by the National Hurricane Center given medium odds of a tropical depression forming next week.
At this time there are no immediate concerns for the Brazos Valley or the Western Gulf as most guidance shifts this system eastward, however it certainly bears keeping eyes on through the rest of the weekend and into the upcoming week.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

