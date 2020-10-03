Tropical Storm Gamma forms in the Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Gamma formed Friday evening in the northwestern Caribbean. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche, Mexico with additional Tropical Storm Watches in place for the Yucatan Peninsula.

The 10pm update from the National Hurricane Center showed:

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Speed and direction: moving NW at 9 mph

Location: 110 miles SSE of Cozumel, Mexico

Minimum central pressure: 998 mb

Tropical Storm #Gamma has formed in the NW Caribbean - the 24th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season to date. Gamma is the earliest forming 24th Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the old record set on October 27, 2005. pic.twitter.com/A9Wvln4VnG — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 2, 2020

Gamma is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, as well as the Mexican states of Campeche, northern Chiapas, and Tabasco. This system is not expected to have direct impacts to the United States coastline.

A cold front that rolled through the Brazos Valley Thursday is parked over the Gulf of Mexico and will keep Gamma from making too much northward progress before being steered to the west and eventually towards Mexico.

Cold front over the Gulf this weekend keeps Tropical Storm Gamma from inching closer to the U.S. coastline. (KBTX)

Tropical Storm Gamma expected to make a westward turn towards Mexico next week. (KBTX)

However, there is another system on its heels that is expected to develop as it enters the northwestern Caribbean early next week with a tropical depression possible.

An area of interest is being monitored southeast of Hispaniola Friday night by the National Hurricane Center given medium odds of a tropical depression forming next week. (KBTX)

At this time there are no immediate concerns for the Brazos Valley or the Western Gulf as most guidance shifts this system eastward, however it certainly bears keeping eyes on through the rest of the weekend and into the upcoming week.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.