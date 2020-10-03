Tropical Storm Gamma makes landfall, new tropical development possible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Gamma quickly strengthened during the early morning hours of Saturday ahead of making landfall just shy of hurricane strength in the Yucatan Peninsula around 11:45AM with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph. Gamma is expected to weaken some as it continues its trek inland before reemerging over the southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. This storm poses no threat to the U.S. Coast as it is expected to make a sharp turn to the west and then drift back over Mexico by the end of the week.

Tropics back to their 2020 ways:

• #Gamma makes a push to strengthen just before a Yucatan landfall

• E. Caribbean wave holds medium odds at development over next week before moving toward the Gulf

• 2 Atlantic waves hold low odds before running into stronger upper-level wind pic.twitter.com/LT8LG6pjFP — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 3, 2020

The National Hurricane Center is also keeping eyes on three other disturbances in the Caribbean and Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather south of Hispaniola for potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico next week. Update as of 1PM. (KBTX)

The disturbance in the Caribbean has become a bit better organized and is given medium odds of development over the next 5 days as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. As it moves into this region, conditions look to become more favorable for tropical development and a tropical depression looks possible next week. At this time, no tropical impacts are expected in the Western Gulf.

