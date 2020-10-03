Advertisement

Tropical Storm Gamma makes landfall, new tropical development possible

National Hurricane Center monitoring three more areas to watch
Tropical Storm Gamma is expected to reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico but poses no threat to the United States.
Tropical Storm Gamma is expected to reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico but poses no threat to the United States.(KBTX)
By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Gamma quickly strengthened during the early morning hours of Saturday ahead of making landfall just shy of hurricane strength in the Yucatan Peninsula around 11:45AM with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph. Gamma is expected to weaken some as it continues its trek inland before reemerging over the southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. This storm poses no threat to the U.S. Coast as it is expected to make a sharp turn to the west and then drift back over Mexico by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center is also keeping eyes on three other disturbances in the Caribbean and Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather south of Hispaniola for potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico next week. Update as of 1PM.
The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather south of Hispaniola for potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico next week. Update as of 1PM.(KBTX)

The disturbance in the Caribbean has become a bit better organized and is given medium odds of development over the next 5 days as it enters the Gulf of Mexico. As it moves into this region, conditions look to become more favorable for tropical development and a tropical depression looks possible next week. At this time, no tropical impacts are expected in the Western Gulf.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual Boonville Days event held in drive-thru format amid COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
15th annual Booneville Days event held as an drive-thur this year due to the pandemic.

News

Calvert ISD goes virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
All in-person learning at Calvert ISD is canceled for two weeks after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

55 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Tropical Storm Gamma forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Tropical Storm Gamma expected to bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to the Yucatan Peninsula.

Latest News

News

New community garden coming to Bryan

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Shipley Donuts location re-opens after months of being closed

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Local business owner who started First Friday in Downtown honored at 15th anniversary celebration

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Washington County family loses home to fire, two pets did not survive

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
It happened Wednesday evening in the 9500 block of Lake Forest Circle south of Somerville Lake.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 10/2

Updated: 18 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 10/2 | News Three At Ten

News

Local non-profit, business help woman scammed out of $12,000

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.