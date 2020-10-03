Washington County family loses home to fire, two pets did not survive

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Washington County firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in the 9500 block of Lake Forest Circle, near Somerville Lake.

The residents who live there were not home at the time and no injuries were reported, but two pets were lost in the blaze.

Fire crews from Rocky Creek, Gay Hill, and Berlin Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.

If you would like to help this family out, donations for the Chisley family are being accepted at Citizens State Bank in Brenham. Reference the Chisley benefit fund.

