Aggie Golfers Return to Action at Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – The Texas A&M men’s golf team opens its 2020 fall season at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club. The tournament, which features only teams from the Southeastern Conference, will be televised each day by the Golf Channel.

The Aggies, under the direction of interim head coach Brian Kortan, will begin play on Monday at 10:36 a.m. CT. Competing with the Aggies will be the men’s and women’s teams from all 14 SEC schools.

Head Coach Brian Kortan says:

“Most of all we’re just excited to get back out there in a competitive situation. The last time we were together as a team was mid-March and it feels great to get back out there. This program has always thrived on pressure and I can’t think of a better way to get our season started.”

The Aggies' Lineup:

Sam BENNETT Jr. Madisonville, Texas Walker LEE Sr. Houston, Texas Brandon SMITH Sr. Frisco, Texas Dan ERICKSON Sr. Whittier, Calif. William PAYSSE So. Belton, Texas

The Field (First 2020 GolfStat.com rankings debut on Oct. 17):

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Follow the Action:

The GOLF Channel will broadcast the Blessings Collegiate Invitational for four hours each day.

Monday – 2:30 – 6:30 pm (CT)

Tuesday – 2:30 – 6:30 pm (CT)

Sunday – 2:30 – 6:30 pm (CT)

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.