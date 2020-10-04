Advertisement

Aggie Recap: Alabama

Aggies host Florida Saturday.
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Oct. 4, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, the Aggies dropped their eighth straight game against Alabama with a 52-24 loss.

At Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Alabama offense torched Texas A&M’s secondary. The Crimeson Tide racked up 544 yards of offense, 435 of those through the air.

“There were some double moves in there that were ran. We’ve gotta go back and look and evaluate what we were doing. We were bracketing some of those guys, trying to bracket Waddle at times, and then one on one and he had to pick and choose and they were able to get the ball over the top,” said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

“You have to give credit to Alabama receivers they made a lot of great plays it’s just important that we watch the film and correct the mistakes,” said linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Offensively, missed opportunities was the story including a key interception and a dropped pass on fourth down in the first half.

“We had some opportunities to keep matching scores. We had a couple of series there where we had guys missing signals we had to use a couple time outs. I think if we can hold on to the football on that option route right there right before we’re going in for a field goal or touchdown to make it 28-17, 28-21 have momentum coming back,” said Fisher.

The Aggies were able to sustain drives, something we didn’t see against Vanderbilt.

“I think one of the things is understanding we can drive the ball and actually sustain drives. I think that was something we definitely grew from last week. I think last week we struggled to sustain drives, whether that was turnovers or penalties, but you know I think there was a couple of positives to come out with but I think at the end of the day we’re always trying to win and we weren’t able to do that,” said quarterback Kellen Mond.

The Aggies return to Kyle Field Saturday for a math up with #4 Florida.

The Texas A&M men's golf team opens its 2020 fall season at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club.

Texas A&M Women's Golf makes its fall debut at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Oct. 5-7.

Saturday's Southeastern Conference matchup between Texas A&M and Florida has been announced as an 11 a.m. CT kickoff and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

