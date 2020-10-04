Advertisement

Aggies drop eight spots in AP Top 25 Poll

A&M ranked 21.
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASSOCIATED PRESS- The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Clemson (52) 3-0 1536 1

2. Alabama (8) 2-0 1488 2

3. Georgia 2-0 1380 4

4. Florida 2-0 1340 3

5. Notre Dame 2-0 1239 5

6. Ohio St. (2) 0-0 1166 6

7. Miami 3-0 1148 8

8. North Carolina 2-0 944 12

9. Penn St. 0-0 935 10

10. Oklahoma St. 3-0 919 17

11. Cincinnati 3-0 895 15

12. Oregon 0-0 786 14

13. Auburn 1-1 731 7

14. Tennessee 2-0 717 21

15. BYU 3-0 661 22

16. Wisconsin 0-0 619 19

17. LSU 1-1 478 20

18. SMU 4-0 393 -

19. Virginia Tech 2-0 391 -

20. Michigan 0-0 350 23

21. Texas A&M 1-1 330 13

22. Texas 2-1 228 9

23. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 216 -

24. Iowa St. 2-1 215 -

25. Minnesota 0-0 145 -

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 142, Southern Cal 115, Mississippi St. 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, NC State 18, Mississippi 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona St. 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1.

The Texas A&M men’s golf team opens its 2020 fall season at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club. The tournament, which features only teams from the Southeastern Conference, will be televised each day by the Golf Channel.

Texas A&M Women’s Golf makes its fall debut at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Oct. 5-7. The tournament will be broadcasted live on the GOLF Channel each day from 2:30-6:30 p.m. (CT).

Texas A&M-Florida Kickoff Time Announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday’s Southeastern Conference match up between Texas A&M and Florida has been announced as an 11 a.m. CT kickoff and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

College Station rolls to 54-0 victory over Fort Bend Bush

Updated: 16 hours ago

No. 13 Texas A&M falls to No. 2 Alabama

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Texas A&M Sports Information
Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 Alabama’s passing attack in a 52-24 trouncing of No. 13 Texas A&M.

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Earns 10 Wins on Day Two of the LSU Invitational

Updated: 19 hours ago
Texas A&M men’s tennis continued their show of dominance on day two of the LSU Invitational at the LSU Tennis Complex

Radtke Paces Men to Second Place; Women Finish Fourth

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Men’s Cross Country team finished second while placing five Aggies in the top 10, the women’s team recorded three finishers in the top 25 toward a fourth place team finish Saturday at the Gans Creek Classic.

Match Preview: at No. 9 Arkansas

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
After a one-week hiatus, the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies restart the 2020-21 campaign Sunday afternoon with a top-10 tilt against the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks. First kick is slated for 2 p.m. at Razorbacks with viewing on the SEC Network.