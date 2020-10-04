Advertisement

Another cold front on the way for Sunday

By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
Hopefully you’re not tired of the cooler weather, because it looks to stick around for a couple more days. Mornings will be cooler, and afternoons are back into the low to mid 80s once again. But enjoy it while it lasts -- next week features some changes to this cooler pattern. Highs look to climb back into the mid and upper 80s next week barring any additional cloud cover or rain chances from some tropical activity in the Gulf (no impacts expected to Texas or the Brazos Valley).

There may be a bit of patchy fog that tries to develop early Sunday morning around sunrise as southerly winds have pulled in a bit more moisture. It shouldn’t stick around long, but if you have to be on the roadways early, you may run into a bit of it first thing. Then it’s sunshine and clouds mixed through the afternoon hours while temperatures warm up ahead of a front expected to roll in Sunday afternoon. It may spark a sprinkle or two, but the vast majority of the Brazos Valley looks to stay dry.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear with patchy fog by sunrise. Low: 58. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a passing afternoon sprinkle. High: 85. Wind: S becoming N 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear. Low: 55. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

