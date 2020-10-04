College Station rolls to 54-0 victory over Fort Bend Bush
Cougars improve to 2-0.
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday night, the College Station Cougars went on the road to Fort Bend Bush and came away with the 54-0 victory.
The Cougars scored on their opening drive of the game on a Roderick Brown 31 yard touchdown run to make it a 7-0 game. The Broncos responded quickly getting into Cougar territory, but Harrison Robinson came up with a big tackle on fourth and goal.
It was all Cougars from there. They went into the half up 38-0.
College Station improves to 2-0. They will play at Magnolia at 7:00 p.m. Friday.
