Fall starts the week, summer-like days by the end of it

Another weak cold front has crossed the Brazos Valley. That keeps good things happening as we walk into a new work and school week. Buyer beware: get this fall weather while you can, because it will not last the week. Lows tonight behind this latest north wind shift fall to the low and mid-50s. A few outlying spots should get a chance to touch the upper 40s by daybreak Monday. Sunshine and highs in the low 80s, alongside low humidity, are waiting for you by the afternoon hours. Lows are expected in the 50s through mid-week but disappear from sight until possibly the middle of the next week.

Tropical Storm Gamma is stalled in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. A new tropical storm, Delta, is expected to form by Monday in the Caribbean before moving into the Gulf mid-week. While direct impacts to the Upper Texas Coast are NOT expected at this time, moisture will be pulled this direction. Morning lows are expected in the mid and upper 60s by Friday with afternoon highs near or at 90° Thursday through the weekend (feeling a touch warmer with the increased humidity). For now, tropical impacts are anticipated to remain east of Texas. Warmer weather continues into early next week before the next cold front is slated to arrive around the 13th, blowing fall back into the Brazos Valley.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 57. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10mph.

