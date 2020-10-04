Advertisement

Free mobile COVID-19 testing in Bryan from Tuesday - Saturday

From October 6 - October 10, you can receive your free swab test from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church located at 1212 Lucky Street in Bryan.
From October 6 - October 10, you can receive your free swab test from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church located at 1212 Lucky Street in Bryan.
From October 6 - October 10, you can receive your free swab test from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church located at 1212 Lucky Street in Bryan.(WKYT)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are five free testing events happening this week in Bryan.

From October 6 - October 10, you can receive your free swab test from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church located at 1212 Lucky Street in Bryan. It’s at the corner of Hall Street and Lucky Street.

Anyone over the age of five can be tested and you don’t have to be symptomatic to participate. Appointments are not mandatory, walk-up or drive-up testing will be available. You also don’t have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested, but you have to bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other forms of identification.

The Brazos County Health District says if there is bad weather, testing will be canceled for the day.

CityLocationDateTime
College StationLincoln Recreation CenterSept. 1211 a.m.-7 p.m.
College StationLincoln Recreation CenterSept. 1311 a.m.-7 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1412 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1512 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1612 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1712 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationPleasant Grove Baptist ChurchSept. 1812 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationLincoln Recreation CenterSept. 1911 a.m.-7 p.m.
College StationLincoln Recreation CenterSept. 2011 a.m.-7 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2112 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2212 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2312 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2412 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanNew Zion Missionary Baptist ChurchSept. 2512 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanHenderson ParkSept. 2612 p.m.-8 p.m.
BryanHenderson ParkSept. 2712 p.m.-8 p.m.
College StationBrazos FellowshipSept. 288 a.m.-4 p.m.
College StationBrazos FellowshipSept. 298 a.m.-4 p.m.
College StationBrazos FellowshipSept. 308 a.m.-4 p.m.
College StationBrazos FellowshipOct. 18 a.m.-4 p.m.
BryanSanta Teresa Catholic ChurchOct. 68 a.m.-4 p.m.
BryanSanta Teresa Catholic ChurchOct. 78 a.m.-4 p.m.
BryanSanta Teresa Catholic ChurchOct. 88 a.m.-4 p.m.
BryanSanta Teresa Catholic ChurchOct. 98 a.m.-4 p.m.
BryanSanta Teresa Catholic ChurchOct. 108 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19.

More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

News

Gov. Greg Abbott says accusations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton “raise serious concerns”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF
"I will withhold further comment until the results of any investigation are complete," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

News

How coronavirus is disrupting daily life on Capitol Hill

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
Our Washington Bureau catches up with members of Congress who have recovered from coronavirus.

Coronavirus

37 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

State

Texas Attorney General accused of misconduct in new allegations

Updated: 17 hours ago
Texas Attorney General is accused of misconduct in new allegations.

News

Lemonade stand raises money for College Station girl’s medical bills and service dog

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Lemonade stand raises money for College Station girl’s medical bills and service dog

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Lemonade fundraiser held for College Station Girl who suffers from epilepsy and desperately needs a service dog.

News

Annual Boonville Days event held in drive-thru format amid COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/3

Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 10/3 | News Three At Ten

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/3

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.