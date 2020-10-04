Free mobile COVID-19 testing in Bryan from Tuesday - Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are five free testing events happening this week in Bryan.

From October 6 - October 10, you can receive your free swab test from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church located at 1212 Lucky Street in Bryan. It’s at the corner of Hall Street and Lucky Street.

Anyone over the age of five can be tested and you don’t have to be symptomatic to participate. Appointments are not mandatory, walk-up or drive-up testing will be available. You also don’t have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested, but you have to bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other forms of identification.

The Brazos County Health District says if there is bad weather, testing will be canceled for the day.

City Location Date Time College Station Lincoln Recreation Center Sept. 12 11 a.m.-7 p.m. College Station Lincoln Recreation Center Sept. 13 11 a.m.-7 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 14 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 15 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 16 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 17 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Sept. 18 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Lincoln Recreation Center Sept. 19 11 a.m.-7 p.m. College Station Lincoln Recreation Center Sept. 20 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 21 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 22 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 23 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 24 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sept. 25 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan Henderson Park Sept. 26 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Bryan Henderson Park Sept. 27 12 p.m.-8 p.m. College Station Brazos Fellowship Sept. 28 8 a.m.-4 p.m. College Station Brazos Fellowship Sept. 29 8 a.m.-4 p.m. College Station Brazos Fellowship Sept. 30 8 a.m.-4 p.m. College Station Brazos Fellowship Oct. 1 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bryan Santa Teresa Catholic Church Oct. 6 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bryan Santa Teresa Catholic Church Oct. 7 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bryan Santa Teresa Catholic Church Oct. 8 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bryan Santa Teresa Catholic Church Oct. 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bryan Santa Teresa Catholic Church Oct. 10 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19.

More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org

