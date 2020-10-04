Gamma stalled while the Gulf braces for another hurricane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October just got interesting. Tropical Storm Gamma has stalled in the Southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday evening. At the same time, confidence is high enough Tropical Storm Delta forms by Monday that the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts for it. A strong Category 2 hurricane is forecast to reach the Gulf Coast by end of the week.

TROPICAL STORM GAMMA

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Pressure 130 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico 60 mph stationary 997 mb

Although Gamma has re-strengthened Sunday, increasing southerly wind shear is expected to impact the tropical storm overnight. As it drifts into a more unfavorable environment, it is likely to gradually weaken late Sunday and Monday. Those upper-level winds are forecast to remain through the week, holding the anticipated strength of Gamma steady as it slowly crawls the Southern Gulf of Mexico. By late week, the latest forecast calls for Gamma to turn north toward the Western Gulf. While that forecast holds intensity as a weak tropical storm, there is a chance environmental conditions may completely unravel this system altogether. Dela being the more dominant storm could then pull in Gamma’s moisture. Still, while the forecast for this tropical storm is messy, the latest data takes it or the remnants of it east of Texas through the upcoming weekend.

At this time, direct impacts are not expected along the Texas Coast from Gamma.

Forecast for Tropical Storm Gamma (KBTX)

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE TWENTY-SIX (AKA SOON-TO-BE DELTA)

Satellite data shows the circulation around a tropical wave in the Caribbean better defined, but still not organized enough to be classified as a tropical depression. Regardless, confidence is high that this will become the next tropical system of the 2020 season, allowing the National Hurricane Center to start issuing forecasts for it.

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Pressure 90 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica 35 mph west-northwest at 10 mph 1007 mb

Sunday afternoon forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six (KBTX)

As of Sunday afternoon, Tropical Storm Delta is expected to form by Monday, passing the Cayman Islands then Cuba by Tuesday, before moving into the South Central Gulf of Mexico mid-week. Upper-level winds are expected to decrease, likely allowing Delta to become a hurricane as it emerges in the Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast calls for a strong, Category 2 hurricane to reach the Gulf Coast by Friday, slated somewhere between the mouth of the Sabine River and the Alabama / Florida state line. While the center of the cone is pointed toward Southeast Lousiana, a reminder that the forecast error four to five days out is about 160 to 200 miles on either side of the center.

At this time, direct impacts are not expected along the Texas Coast from Delta.

Forecast from the National Hurricane Center for soon-to-be Delta and the forecast models, as of Sunday afternoon (KBTX)

National #Hurricane Center is starting advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 in central Caribbean. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season list is Delta. Current record for earliest 25th Atlantic named storm is November 15, 2005. pic.twitter.com/cVdDqWBscE — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 4, 2020

High pressure over the Central Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Storm Gamma should allow Delta to quickly shoot for the Central Gulf of Mexico. After that, the high moves further east while an area of low pressure is forecast to sweep across Texas Thursday. That should turn Dela to the north and eventually northeast Friday through the weekend. The current suite of forecast models are tightly clustered inside the official forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.

The next forecast update for both tropical systems is expected by 10pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.