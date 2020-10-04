Lemonade stand raises money for College Station girl’s medical bills and service dog

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jolie Kate Boyd is a brave five-year-old girl from College Station who has epilepsy. Boyd has medical bills in the thousands of dollars and desperately needs a seizure alert dog.

"Jolie’s a very special person. She’s a miracle for us” says Jennifer Boyd, Jolie’s mom. Her seizures began when she was just 15- months-old and have become more frequent ever since, almost daily.

Family and friends held a lemonade sale Saturday hoping to ease some of the financial strain for the family. "Between medical expenses, equipment cost, prescriptions, the training of a seizure dog, total over fifty thousand dollars. " says Valerie Lehmann, a family friend.

Last year Jolie’s lemonade stand raised $800 for a classmate and his service dog, but now Jolie needs the help.

“She has a contagious smile and laugh and spirit, she’s a hard worker, anything that you put in front of her she’s going to work to achieve it.” says Kourtney Mangham, Jolie’s first teacher.

Despite the circumstances and challenges Jolie’s mom says she knows God is with her and knows what’s best.

“We are scared, and we do not like seeing our daughter go through the things that she has to, that a five year old shouldn’t. He Knows!!” said Boyd.

Jolie is schedule to have brain surgery in the next two weeks. If you would like to assist the family they have a GO FUND ME PAGE. To follow Jolie’s journey you can follow her page on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.