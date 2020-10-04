NFL Aggies Week 4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. Here’s some of their highlights:

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 7 catches 122 YDS. 1 TD (franchise record 5th straight game with receiving TD). 38-31 win over L.A. Chargers

.@MikeEvans13_ has scored a TD in his last five games, setting a franchise record for most consecutive games with a TD reception 👏



📺: #LACvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/Okv3YM5Ocb — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 4, 2020

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 3 catches 19 YDS. 1 TD. 31-21 loss to Carolina.

Josh Reynolds WR (L.A. Rams) - 3 catches 25 YDS. 17-9 win over NY Giants.



Damion Ratley WR (NY Giants) - 3 catches 34 YDS. 17-9 loss to L.A. Rams.



Donovan Wilson Safety (Dallas) - 6 tackles (10 including assisted tackles, 1 for loss). 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 49-38 loss to Cleveland.



Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 3 tackles (1 for loss). 2 sacks (1 strip sack/forced turnover). 1 QB hit. 49-38 win over Dallas.

Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 4/4 FGs (46 long), 3/3 XPs. 33-25 win over Jacksonville.

THURSDAY:

Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 3 punts 146 YDS (48.7 YDS/punt). 37-28 loss to Denver.



MONDAY:

Armani Watts Safety (Kansas City) - vs New England

Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Kansas City) - vs New England

Jermaine Eluemunor OL (New England) - vs Kansas City

Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - vs Atlanta

Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - vs Atlanta

Jake Matthews OL (Atlanta) - vs Green Bay

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.