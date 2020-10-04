Advertisement

NFL Aggies Week 4

Evans and Kirk each score a touchdown to lead the way in week 4
(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. Here’s some of their highlights:

  • Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 7 catches 122 YDS. 1 TD (franchise record 5th straight game with receiving TD). 38-31 win over L.A. Chargers
  • Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 3 catches 19 YDS. 1 TD. 31-21 loss to Carolina.
  • Josh Reynolds WR (L.A. Rams) - 3 catches 25 YDS. 17-9 win over NY Giants.
  • Damion Ratley WR (NY Giants) - 3 catches 34 YDS. 17-9 loss to L.A. Rams.
  • Donovan Wilson Safety (Dallas) - 6 tackles (10 including assisted tackles, 1 for loss). 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 49-38 loss to Cleveland.
  • Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 3 tackles (1 for loss). 2 sacks (1 strip sack/forced turnover). 1 QB hit. 49-38 win over Dallas.
  • Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 4/4 FGs (46 long), 3/3 XPs. 33-25 win over Jacksonville.

THURSDAY:

  • Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 3 punts 146 YDS (48.7 YDS/punt). 37-28 loss to Denver.

MONDAY:

  • Armani Watts Safety (Kansas City) - vs New England
  • Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Kansas City) - vs New England
  • Jermaine Eluemunor OL (New England) - vs Kansas City
  • Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - vs Atlanta
  • Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - vs Atlanta
  • Jake Matthews OL (Atlanta) - vs Green Bay

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Late Charge Falls Short in 2-1 Loss at Arkansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 5 Aggies' attempt to erase a two-goal deficit came up short as Texas A&M lost a 2-1 decision to No. 9 Arkansas at Razorback Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sports

Aggie Recap: Alabama

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Saturday, the Aggies dropped their eighth straight game against Alabama with a 52-24 loss.

Sports

Aggie Golfers Return to Action at Blessings Collegiate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M men’s golf team opens its 2020 fall season at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club. The tournament, which features only teams from the Southeastern Conference, will be televised each day by the Golf Channel.

Sports

Women’s Golf Returns to the Course at Blessings Collegiate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf makes its fall debut at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Oct. 5-7. The tournament will be broadcasted live on the GOLF Channel each day from 2:30-6:30 p.m. (CT).

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M-Florida Kickoff Time Announced

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup between Texas A&M and Florida has been announced as an 11 a.m. CT kickoff and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Sports

Aggies drop eight spots in AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A&M falls to #21 in AP Top 25 Poll.

Sports

Texas A&M-Florida Kickoff Time Announced

Updated: 7 hours ago
Saturday’s Southeastern Conference match up between Texas A&M and Florida has been announced as an 11 a.m. CT kickoff and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Sports

College Station rolls to 54-0 victory over Fort Bend Bush

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Saturday night, the College Station Cougars went on the road to Fort Bend Bush and came away with the 54-0 victory.

Sports

College Station rolls to 54-0 victory over Fort Bend Bush

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

No. 13 Texas A&M falls to No. 2 Alabama

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Texas A&M Sports Information
Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 Alabama’s passing attack in a 52-24 trouncing of No. 13 Texas A&M.