No. 13 Texas A&M falls to No. 2 Alabama

(AP) - Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 Alabama’s passing attack in a 52-24 trouncing of No. 13 Texas A&M. Jones hooked up with Jaylen Waddle for an 87-yard TD and had scoring throws of 78 and 63 yards to John Metchie III.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24

Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

October 3, 2020

Team Notes

- The Aggies tallied 450 yards of total offense against Alabama, the most for the team in an SEC game since the South Carolina game last season.

- Graduate student Ryan Renick’s touchdown early in the second quarter was the team’s first one-play scoring drive in league play since the Ole Miss game in 2018 and the second in SEC play in the Jimbo Fisher era.

- Today’s captains against Alabama were S Keldrick Carper, DL Micheal Clemons and OL Carson Green.

Individual Notes

- Senior QB Kellen Mond joined Johnny Manziel as the only quarterbacks in A&M history to tally over 9,000 yards of total offense in their careers as he upped his total to 9,307 yards at Alabama.

- Mond matched his regulation career high in single-game passing touchdowns with three against the Crimson Tide. The only time he has thrown more than three touchdown passes in a game was the seven-overtime win over LSU in 2018.

- Mond finished the game with 318 passing yards, throwing for over 300 yards for the sixth time in his career.

- Sophomore RB Ainias Smith went back to his wide receiver roots against Alabama, finishing the game with 123 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown catches. This was the first 100-yard game of his career, as well as his first multi-touchdown game.

- Smith’s 47-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter to put A&M on the board was the longest play of his young career.

- Graduate student TE Ryan Renick capitalized on an interception return by sophomore DE DeMarvin Leal and took a 17-yard pass from Kellen Mond into the end zone for the first touchdown of his A&M career.

- Sophomore TE Jalen Wydermyer finished the game with career highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (82).

- Junior DE Tyree Johnson batted a pass on Alabama’s first play of the second quarter that landed in the hands of sophomore DE DeMarvin Leal, who returned it 23 yards and set up a game-tying touchdown. This was the second career breakup for Johnson and the first career interception for Leal.

- Senior LB Buddy Johnson led the defense for the second straight game, making eight tackles. Sophomore LB Andre White Jr., was just behind him with a career-high six takedowns.

- Junior PK Seth Small sailed a 29-yard field goal through the uprights and became the eighth player in program history to make 40-plus career field goals.