Pop up shop for local Black-owned businesses planned for Monday night in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shelia Davis McQueen knows the struggles that many Black-owned small business owners face when trying to launch a new business or product.

That’s why she’s working with others to host a Pop Up Shop on the first Monday of every month.

“It’s hard. A lot of support just isn’t there for Black businesses,” said McQueen. “We lack that support, so we try to do as much as we can to get our names out there.”

On Monday, October 5, from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., McQueen and more than 20 other vendors will gather at the Knight Club in Bryan for a Pop Up Shop event.

Entrance to the event is free and there will be live music, food, and plenty of shopping and networking opportunities that will support local business owners.

McQueen, co-owner of Busted Tees, a t-shirt printing and marketing materials company, said other business owners were ecstatic to be part of this.

“They loved it. Nobody else is doing it the way we are and this gives business owners a head start because some want a storefront and they don’t have the means to do it and they want to get their names out there, to get more exposure. Exposure is the key,” said McQueen.

