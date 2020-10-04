Advertisement

Texas A&M-Florida Kickoff Time Announced

Aggies will kick off at 11 a.m.
Florida vs Texas A&M Football logo
Florida vs Texas A&M Football logo(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Saturday’s Southeastern Conference match up between Texas A&M and Florida has been announced as an 11 a.m. CT kickoff and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Additionally, there will be no tailgating allowed on the Texas A&M University campus for the Texas A&M-Florida contest.For more information, go to gameday.12thMan.com.

