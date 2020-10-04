Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Earns 10 Wins on Day Two of the LSU Invitational

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M men’s tennis continued their show of dominance on day two of the LSU Invitational at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Aggies registered 10 victories on the day, with six in singles and four in doubles play.

Two of the three singles finals will feature an all-Aggie matchup, with Hady Habib and Pierce Rollins facing off in the purple draw after their respective semifinal victories. Juan Carlos Aguilar and Noah Schachter each won their semifinal matchups and will face off in the gold draw final. Valentin Vacherot and Barnaby Smith also claimed victories in consolation singles.

A&M registered four doubles victories in the consolation draw, with Habib and Stefan Storch besting Alberto Colas and Gregor Ramskogler of Mississippi State (8-4), Aguilar and Smith cementing a 9-8 (4) win against Melvin Manuel and Avery Zavala of Arkansas, Kenner Taylor and Raphael Perot defeating Josh Bortnick and Foster Rogers of Arkansas (9-7), and Rollins and Guido Marson defeating Nemanja Malesevic and Stedman Strickland of Mississippi State (8-4).

The LSU Invitational from the LSU Tennis Complex concludes Sunday at 9 a.m. with the doubles final and consolation doubles, followed by the singles final and consolation singles.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Steve Denton

On the team’s day two performance…

“We had a rough start in the doubles this morning but after being challenged I was happy to see we responded very well in the second doubles matches. We then carried that momentum into some very competitive and much needed singles matches. I thought we looked better today overall and we just have to finish strong tomorrow. It is great to see our guys competing again and I know they are enjoying being out on the road together.”

Tennis Match Results

LSU Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Tennis Complex

Singles

Semifinals

Tiger Draw

Davide Tortora (MSST) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1

Purple Draw

Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Nemanja Malesevic (MSST) 6-4, 7-5

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (Retired)

Gold Draw

Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5

Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Consolation

Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Florian Broska (MSST) 2-6, 7-6, 6-4

Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 7-6 (5), 6-3

Final Round Matchups

Purple Draw

Hady Habib (TAMU) vs. Pierce Rollins (TAMU)

Gold Draw

Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. Noah Schachter (TAMU)

Doubles

Second Round

Ronald Hohmann / Rafael Wagner (LSU) def. Valentin Vacherot / Noah Schachter (TAMU) 9-8 (4)

Florian Broska / Nicolas Ocana (MSST) def. Hady Habib / Stefan Storch (TAMU) 8-6

Boris Kozlov / Nick Watson (LSU) def. Guido Marson / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 8-6

Consolation

Hunter Harrison / Maxim Verboven (ARK) def. Juan Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 8-6

Melvin Manuel / Avery Zavala (ARK) def. Kenner Taylor / Raphael Perot (TAMU) 8-5

Guido Marson / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Nemanja Malesevic / Stedman Strickland (MSST) 8-4

Hady Habib / Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Alberto Colas / Gregor Ramskogler (MSST) 8-4Juan Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Melvin Manuel / Avery Zavala (ARK) 9-8 (4)

Hunter Harrison / Maxim Verboven (ARK) def. Valentin Vacherot / Noah Schachter (TAMU) 8-6

Kenner Taylor / Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Josh Bortnick / Foster Rogers (ARK) 9-7

Latest News

Sports

Radtke Paces Men to Second Place; Women Finish Fourth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Men’s Cross Country team finished second while placing five Aggies in the top 10, the women’s team recorded three finishers in the top 25 toward a fourth place team finish Saturday at the Gans Creek Classic.

Sports

Match Preview: at No. 9 Arkansas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
After a one-week hiatus, the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies restart the 2020-21 campaign Sunday afternoon with a top-10 tilt against the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks. First kick is slated for 2 p.m. at Razorbacks with viewing on the SEC Network.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Brazos Christian tops Tomball Home School in home opener 32-30

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Brazos Christian Eagles got a touchdown pass from Levi Hancock to Issac White to grab a 6-0 lead and then stopped a two point conversion against Tomball Home School to preserve the 32-30 win.

Latest News

Sports

Rockdale wins ‘Battle of the Bell’ with 42-9 victory over Cameron Yoe

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dewane Garrett / KBTX Media
The Rockdale Tigers won the 66th version of the Battle for the Milam County bell with the 42-9 win over Cameron Yoe Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

Sports

Rudder wins home opener over Pflugerville Weiss in a shootout 63-56

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Rudder football beat Pflugerville Weiss 63-56 in their home opener at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season.

High School

Huntsville picks up 48-17 win over Willis in first game of the season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
After having their week 1 game canceled last week, Huntsville came out with a 48-17 win over Willis.

Sports

St. Joseph wins big on Senior night against Bulverde Living Rock

Updated: 19 hours ago
St. Joseph’s honored its senior class with a dominant victory Friday night over Bulverde Living Rock 50-0.

High School Football

Anderson-Shiro scoreless against Newton in second district contest

Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)

High School Football

Calvert Trojans Rebound From Last Weeks Loss

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Calvert rebounds from last weeks loss against Rankin. They went on to beat Coolidge Yellowjackets 53 - 7.