Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Earns 10 Wins on Day Two of the LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M men’s tennis continued their show of dominance on day two of the LSU Invitational at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Aggies registered 10 victories on the day, with six in singles and four in doubles play.

Two of the three singles finals will feature an all-Aggie matchup, with Hady Habib and Pierce Rollins facing off in the purple draw after their respective semifinal victories. Juan Carlos Aguilar and Noah Schachter each won their semifinal matchups and will face off in the gold draw final. Valentin Vacherot and Barnaby Smith also claimed victories in consolation singles.

A&M registered four doubles victories in the consolation draw, with Habib and Stefan Storch besting Alberto Colas and Gregor Ramskogler of Mississippi State (8-4), Aguilar and Smith cementing a 9-8 (4) win against Melvin Manuel and Avery Zavala of Arkansas, Kenner Taylor and Raphael Perot defeating Josh Bortnick and Foster Rogers of Arkansas (9-7), and Rollins and Guido Marson defeating Nemanja Malesevic and Stedman Strickland of Mississippi State (8-4).

The LSU Invitational from the LSU Tennis Complex concludes Sunday at 9 a.m. with the doubles final and consolation doubles, followed by the singles final and consolation singles.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Steve Denton

On the team’s day two performance…

“We had a rough start in the doubles this morning but after being challenged I was happy to see we responded very well in the second doubles matches. We then carried that momentum into some very competitive and much needed singles matches. I thought we looked better today overall and we just have to finish strong tomorrow. It is great to see our guys competing again and I know they are enjoying being out on the road together.”

Tennis Match Results

LSU Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Tennis Complex

Singles

Semifinals

Tiger Draw

Davide Tortora (MSST) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1

Purple Draw

Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Nemanja Malesevic (MSST) 6-4, 7-5

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (Retired)

Gold Draw

Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5

Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Consolation

Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Florian Broska (MSST) 2-6, 7-6, 6-4

Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Boris Kozlov (LSU) 7-6 (5), 6-3

Final Round Matchups

Purple Draw

Hady Habib (TAMU) vs. Pierce Rollins (TAMU)

Gold Draw

Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) vs. Noah Schachter (TAMU)

Doubles

Second Round

Ronald Hohmann / Rafael Wagner (LSU) def. Valentin Vacherot / Noah Schachter (TAMU) 9-8 (4)

Florian Broska / Nicolas Ocana (MSST) def. Hady Habib / Stefan Storch (TAMU) 8-6

Boris Kozlov / Nick Watson (LSU) def. Guido Marson / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 8-6

Consolation

Hunter Harrison / Maxim Verboven (ARK) def. Juan Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 8-6

Melvin Manuel / Avery Zavala (ARK) def. Kenner Taylor / Raphael Perot (TAMU) 8-5

Guido Marson / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Nemanja Malesevic / Stedman Strickland (MSST) 8-4

Hady Habib / Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Alberto Colas / Gregor Ramskogler (MSST) 8-4Juan Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Melvin Manuel / Avery Zavala (ARK) 9-8 (4)

Hunter Harrison / Maxim Verboven (ARK) def. Valentin Vacherot / Noah Schachter (TAMU) 8-6

Kenner Taylor / Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Josh Bortnick / Foster Rogers (ARK) 9-7