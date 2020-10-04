Advertisement

Texas Attorney General accused of misconduct in new allegations

Ken Paxton is facing accusations from senior official in the AG’s Office.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Texas Federation of Republican Women Convention in Dallas on Oct. 19, 2017.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Texas Federation of Republican Women Convention in Dallas on Oct. 19, 2017.(Laura Buckman for The Texas Tribune)
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Senior officials in the Texas Attorney General’s Office are asking federal law enforcement to investigate Ken Paxton for abuse of office, bribery, and other criminal offenses.

The letter obtained by the Austin-American Statesman and KVUE-TV does not provide detailed accusations, but law officials were notified of the potential crime on September 30.

Paxton is still under indictment for fraud charges from 2015.

