11 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 584 active COVID-19 cases Brazos County Health District confirms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 584 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,042 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

44 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 805 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 160 active probable cases and there have been 645 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,686. There have been 74,531 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 64 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 58 percent.

Currently, there are 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 465

77802: 465

77803: 1,440

77807: 319

77808: 261

77840: 2,193

77845: 1,476

77859: 2

77868: 7

Unknown: 58

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 18 502 Brazos 584 6,686 Burleson 35 354 Grimes 40 1,092 Houston 9 423 Lee 18 230 Leon 36 257 Madison 15 728 Milam 1 511 Montgomery 1,575 11,307 Robertson 42 326 San Jacinto 3 227 Trinity 2 198 Walker 740 4,298 Waller 67 889 Washington 32 646

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 479 staffed hospital beds with 201 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 14 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 21 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 502 total cases and 475 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 354 total cases, and 313 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 40 active cases. There have been 1,092 total cases, 1,019 recoveries and 33 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 423 total cases of COVID-19. There are 9 active cases and 231 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 230 cases, with 198 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 36 active cases. The county has 257 total cases, with 215 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 728 cases with 707 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has one active case of COVID-19. There have been 511 total cases and 510 recovered cases. There are currently zero patients hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,575 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 11,307 total cases and 7,603 recovered cases. There are currently 17 people hospitalized, and there have been 140 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 42 active COVID-19 cases, with 326 total cases. Currently, 281 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 227 cases with 215 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has two active cases of COVID-19. The county has 198 total cases with 189 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,298 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 740 cases are active in the community and 1,572 are recovered community cases. 1,986 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 67 active cases of COVID-19. There are 889 total cases and 822 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 646 total cases with 566 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 30 new cases and 145 active cases on Oct. 2.

Currently, the university has reported 1,613 positive cases, 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 2, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 71,319 active cases and 680,083 recoveries. There have been 765,894 total cases reported and 6,537,885 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,025 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 147,298 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 4 at 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

