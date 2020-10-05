Advertisement

Aggies’ secondary working on not giving up big plays

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the big concerns after Texas A&M Football’s 52-24 loss to Alabama was giving up big plays. Despite having 15 minutes more time of possession, the Aggies were outscored by 28 points, and the secondary struggled defending the deep ball.

Now, the Aggies have to face another dynamic offense in Florida who scores at about the same clip as Alabama (44.5 points per game to Alabama’s 45). A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said some of their mistakes in the secondary are easily fixable that they can clean up in practice this week.

“One of them we were in man coverage with Myles in the corner route, and he’s got him covered well. He’s pressing the heck out of them and their feet got tangled up and he tripped. But it can’t happen. You can’t let that happen," said Fisher. "And the other was a press technique that we didn’t get our hand off the guy on the line of scrimmage, and we’ve got to contest the ball and play through the hands. Yes, some of it is a technique thing, and experience thin in those situations. And yes you can. And we’ve got to work our tails off to get there,” Fisher added.

The Florida Gators are 4th in the conference in passing yards per game (357) and 2nd to Alabama in points scored per game. The Aggies will kick-off with Florida at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday on ESPN.

