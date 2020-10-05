Advertisement

BCS Marathon + Half Marathon working to make race as safe as possible.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Marathon + Half Marathon is still a go this year. Organizers say they’re working to make it the safest race possible.

Over the last week and a half they’ve seen an increase of 40 percent in people registering for the race. It will be capped at 4,000 runners.

Chris Fields, the president of BCS Marathon + Half Marathon, says they’ve worked closely with local health officials to come up with safe practices. There will be no pre-race expo this year, everything will be sent through the mail, there will be a rolling start time over a few hours, runners will wear masks to start the race and be able to take it off once everything thins out a mile or so in, and there will be no post race party.

“It’s small things making sure runners will be spread out, making sure we’re putting them in a position of being the most safe, and because the event is outdoors the risk is much less than large indoor events would be,” said Fields.

This is the 10th anniversary of the race and it’s scheduled for Dec. 13. If you would like to register you can visit their website.

