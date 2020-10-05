Advertisement

Bryan city council member recovering from motorcycle crash

The councilman returned to Bryan Saturday and said he doesn’t expect his injuries to impact his council duties.
(Brent Hairston)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (KBTX) - Bryan city council member Brent Hairston is recovering from a motorcycle crash Thursday in Crossville, Tennessee.

Hairston said he hit gravel on a low speed curve, lost control and flew over a vehicle that was coming from the other way. He sustained three broken ribs and was taken by ambulance to a Tennessee hospital where he stayed overnight.

The councilman returned to Bryan Saturday and said he doesn’t expect his injuries to impact his council duties.

Hairston said he was wearing a helmet and protective clothing at the time of the crash. He has had his motorcycle license for more than 30 years.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

