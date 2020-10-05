Bryan city council member recovering from motorcycle crash

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (KBTX) - Bryan city council member Brent Hairston is recovering from a motorcycle crash Thursday in Crossville, Tennessee.

Hairston said he hit gravel on a low speed curve, lost control and flew over a vehicle that was coming from the other way. He sustained three broken ribs and was taken by ambulance to a Tennessee hospital where he stayed overnight.

The councilman returned to Bryan Saturday and said he doesn’t expect his injuries to impact his council duties.

Hairston said he was wearing a helmet and protective clothing at the time of the crash. He has had his motorcycle license for more than 30 years.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.