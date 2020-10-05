Advertisement

Calvert ISD goes to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

One staff member tested positive for the virus.
Calvert social distancing marker
Calvert social distancing marker(Fallon Appleton)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT ISD, Texas (KBTX) -Calvert ISD is the latest school district in our area to switch to virtual learning due to the Coronavirus. A staff member recently tested positive. Students will now be learning away from campus for two weeks.

Superintendent Thyrun Hurst said he took that action as a precaution.

“A staff member had COVID away from campus and probably had close contact with some students in a couple of our classrooms," he said.

Students will be learning from home with instruction packets. Hurst said the school year started off without virus problems.

“We started off very well. About 78 students here on campus doing face to face learning with about 48 students doing virtual. After the second six weeks only 10 students remained virtual," said Dr. Hurst.

Packets for each subject and grade level can be picked up starting Tuesday. On Friday this week you can pick up packets for next week.

Teachers are also working on video and online options for students.

“We send hyperlinks to their cell phones also to their computers at home so we can have some kind of conference call video conference. We also use Zoom," said Matthew Swain, a new Calvert ISD Math Teacher.

“Yes we’re up for the challenge, of course there are always challenges in life. We’re always up for the challenge. It’s just an opportunity to learn more and do more," said Swain.

The district has ordered laptops for students and working to launch WIFI hot spots for families without high speed internet access.

Shanna Gilmore Johnson has several family members in school here. Her niece was already learning virtually with plans to return in person later this school year.

“She is yes and her mother is too, ready to send her back so you know all kids need that one on one that’s what I feel because they’re so distracted being at home," " she said.

The district tells us they are not aware of any new COVID cases in their school besides the staff member. The district currently has around 142 students enrolled.

We have our previous story here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Former Brazos County commissioner candidate pleads no contest in campaign sign theft case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Michael Schaefer, former Brazos County Pct. 1 candidate, has plead no contest in the College Station municipal court hearing

Coronavirus

11 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 584 active COVID-19 cases Brazos County Health District confirms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Local

Bryan city council member recovering from motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Bryan City Council member Brent Hairston is recovering from a motorcycle crash that happened Thursday in Crossville, TN.

State

October 5 is the last day to register to vote in Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in Texas.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: See your child’s school district infection rate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
While larger school districts like Bryan and College Station ISDs have reported more than two-dozen cases each, some smaller school districts have reported far fewer cases.

News

The importance of fire sprinklers in saving lives, firefighters’ health

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Live on Brazos Valley This Morning, two former firefighters showed viewers how a fire can be contained more simply and more quickly with a sprinkler system in place.

News

National Fire Prevention Month

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Tropical Storm Delta forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
US landfall expected by the end of the week

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 5

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Pop up shop for local Black-owned businesses planned for Monday night in Bryan

Updated: 18 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)