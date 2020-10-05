Calvert ISD goes to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

CALVERT ISD, Texas (KBTX) -Calvert ISD is the latest school district in our area to switch to virtual learning due to the Coronavirus. A staff member recently tested positive. Students will now be learning away from campus for two weeks.

Superintendent Thyrun Hurst said he took that action as a precaution.

“A staff member had COVID away from campus and probably had close contact with some students in a couple of our classrooms," he said.

Students will be learning from home with instruction packets. Hurst said the school year started off without virus problems.

“We started off very well. About 78 students here on campus doing face to face learning with about 48 students doing virtual. After the second six weeks only 10 students remained virtual," said Dr. Hurst.

Packets for each subject and grade level can be picked up starting Tuesday. On Friday this week you can pick up packets for next week.

Teachers are also working on video and online options for students.

“We send hyperlinks to their cell phones also to their computers at home so we can have some kind of conference call video conference. We also use Zoom," said Matthew Swain, a new Calvert ISD Math Teacher.

“Yes we’re up for the challenge, of course there are always challenges in life. We’re always up for the challenge. It’s just an opportunity to learn more and do more," said Swain.

The district has ordered laptops for students and working to launch WIFI hot spots for families without high speed internet access.

Shanna Gilmore Johnson has several family members in school here. Her niece was already learning virtually with plans to return in person later this school year.

“She is yes and her mother is too, ready to send her back so you know all kids need that one on one that’s what I feel because they’re so distracted being at home," " she said.

The district tells us they are not aware of any new COVID cases in their school besides the staff member. The district currently has around 142 students enrolled.

