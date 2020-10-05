COVID in Context: See your child’s school district infection rate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every week, the Texas Department of State Health Services releases data about the number of COVID-19 cases in each school district, as reported to the Texas Education Agency.

That data is updated weekly here.

While larger school districts like Bryan and College Station ISDs have reported more than two-dozen cases each, some smaller school districts have reported far fewer cases. Using school in-person enrollment data and student confirmed case data, the infection rate for each district can be calculated to give a clearer picture of the prevalence of the virus in each district.

Infection rates in school districts (KBTX)

