Delta strengthens into a hurricane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Update 7pm | As of Monday evening, Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Delta is now a Category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean.

#Delta is officially a hurricane -- wind now sustained at 75mph.



Intensification all the way to strong Category 3 expected by Wednesday as it skirts past the Yucatan and punches into the West / Central Gulf. pic.twitter.com/SwMqfNvCr8 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 5, 2020

Light upper-level winds combined with deep, warm tropical waters will allow the system to further strengthen over the next 24 to 36 hours. As of the 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to become a major hurricane by early Wednesday.

After a westward shift to the forecast cone, due to the center reorganizing to the south Monday, the system is now forecasted to pass near or over the northeastern sector of the Yucatan Peninsula before emerging into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are expected within areas of the northern Yucatan Peninsula beginning Tuesday night.

As Delta moves into the central Gulf, cooler waters and stronger upper-level winds may slightly weaken the system ahead of landfall. Still, current forecast guidance calls for landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a Category 2 hurricane Friday.

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the Brazos Valley still remains outside of the official forecast cone. Direct impacts from Delta are not expected at this time, but this storm will bear watching as there is still room for tweaks in the track and intensity of the system. According to the National Hurricane Center, dangerous storm surge, wind and rainfall will be possible along the gulf coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday night.

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Delta:

Tropical Storm Delta: Location: About 150 miles SSW of Negril, Jamaica Maximum sustained winds: 75 mph Present movement: WNW at 8 mph Minimum central pressure: 980 mb

After making landfall along the eastern coastline of the Yucatan Peninsula as a tropical storm Saturday, Gamma has now weakened into a tropical depression.

Tropical Depression continues to weaken as it moves to the southwest near the Yucatan Peninsula. (KBTX)

Although Gamma’s winds have decreased in intensity, gusty winds are still likely along the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and heavy rainfall is still expected over portions of southeast Mexico through midweek.

Strong upper level winds and and dry air surrounding Gamma should prevent further strengthening as it approaches the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday. The depression is expected to continue its southwestward track as it dissipates by Wednesday.

Here is the latest information on Tropical Depression Gamma:

Tropical Depression Gamma: Location: About 115 miles ENE of Progreso, Mexico Maximum sustained winds: 35 mph Present movement: SW at 5 mph Minimum central pressure: 1005 mb

Eyes will be on Delta as it inches closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby this week for the latest updates on this tropical system.

