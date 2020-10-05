Advertisement

Delta strengthens into a hurricane

Expected to rapidly intensify to a strong, Category 3 storm before reaching the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday
Delta strengthened to hurricane status Monday evening.
Delta strengthened to hurricane status Monday evening.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Update 7pm | As of Monday evening, Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Delta is now a Category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean.

Light upper-level winds combined with deep, warm tropical waters will allow the system to further strengthen over the next 24 to 36 hours. As of the 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to become a major hurricane by early Wednesday.

After a westward shift to the forecast cone, due to the center reorganizing to the south Monday, the system is now forecasted to pass near or over the northeastern sector of the Yucatan Peninsula before emerging into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are expected within areas of the northern Yucatan Peninsula beginning Tuesday night.

As Delta moves into the central Gulf, cooler waters and stronger upper-level winds may slightly weaken the system ahead of landfall. Still, current forecast guidance calls for landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a Category 2 hurricane Friday.

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the Brazos Valley still remains outside of the official forecast cone. Direct impacts from Delta are not expected at this time, but this storm will bear watching as there is still room for tweaks in the track and intensity of the system. According to the National Hurricane Center, dangerous storm surge, wind and rainfall will be possible along the gulf coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday night.

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Delta:

Tropical Storm Delta:
Location:About 150 miles SSW of Negril, Jamaica
Maximum sustained winds:75 mph
Present movement:WNW at 8 mph
Minimum central pressure:980 mb

After making landfall along the eastern coastline of the Yucatan Peninsula as a tropical storm Saturday, Gamma has now weakened into a tropical depression.

Tropical Depression continues to weaken as it moves to the southwest near the Yucatan Peninsula.
Tropical Depression continues to weaken as it moves to the southwest near the Yucatan Peninsula.(KBTX)

Although Gamma’s winds have decreased in intensity, gusty winds are still likely along the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and heavy rainfall is still expected over portions of southeast Mexico through midweek.

Strong upper level winds and and dry air surrounding Gamma should prevent further strengthening as it approaches the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday. The depression is expected to continue its southwestward track as it dissipates by Wednesday.

Here is the latest information on Tropical Depression Gamma:

Tropical Depression Gamma:
Location:About 115 miles ENE of Progreso, Mexico
Maximum sustained winds:35 mph
Present movement:SW at 5 mph
Minimum central pressure:1005 mb

Eyes will be on Delta as it inches closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby this week for the latest updates on this tropical system.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Calvert ISD goes to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Treat of the Day: College Station Lieutenant Ken Petereit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
The College Station Police Department recently promoted Ken Petereit to lieutenant.

Local

Southbound lanes on Wellborn Rd reopened after major crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
CSPD is asking motorists to avoid the area.

News

Voter registration ends Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
More than 121,000 registered voters are in Brazos County.

Latest News

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 10/5

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Marathon + Half Marathon working to make race as safe as possible

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
The BCS Marathon + Half Marathon is still a go this year. Organizers say they’re working to make it the safest race possible.

News

Calvert ISD goes to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Students will learn off-campus for two weeks.

Local

Former Brazos County commissioner candidate pleads no contest in campaign sign theft case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Michael Schaefer, former Brazos County Pct. 1 candidate, has plead no contest in the College Station municipal court hearing

Coronavirus

11 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 584 active COVID-19 cases Brazos County Health District confirms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Local

Bryan city council member recovering from motorcycle crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Bryan City Council member Brent Hairston is recovering from a motorcycle crash that happened Thursday in Crossville, TN.