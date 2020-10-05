Fall starts the week, summer-like days by the end of it

Another weak, reinforcing front has allowed for an absolutely gorgeous start to the work week! Morning 50s and 60s give way to sunshine and highs near 80 this afternoon, letting us into the work week easy. On the other side? Unfortunately, looks like summer will make a brief return before we see our next decent crack at some cooler temps. Highs work their way to about 90 before the end of the week, but mornings remain comfortable-ish, in the 50s and 60s.

Tropical Storm Gamma is stalled in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. A new tropical storm, Delta, is expected to form by Monday in the Caribbean before moving into the Gulf mid-week. While direct impacts to the Upper Texas Coast are NOT expected at this time, moisture will be pulled this direction. Morning lows are expected in the mid and upper 60s by Friday with afternoon highs near or at 90° Thursday through the weekend (feeling a touch warmer with the increased humidity). For now, tropical impacts are anticipated to remain east of Texas. Warmer weather continues into early next week before the next cold front is slated to arrive around the 13th, blowing fall back into the Brazos Valley.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 57. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 60. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

