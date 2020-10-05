Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after week 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week 6. College Station and A&M Consolidated are both on the rise after dominating victories. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification:

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Klein Collins, 30-23 1

2 Duncanville (1-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 41-3 2

3 Katy (2-0) W: Cypress Woods, 66-21 3

4 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Waco Midway, 56-0 4

5 Allen (2-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 52-27 6

6 DeSoto (1-0) W: Converse Judson, 37-0 10

7 Southlake Carroll (1-0) W: Rockwall-Heath, 72-57 7

8 Lake Travis (1-0) W: Round Rock Westwood, 63-20 8

9 Spring Westfield (1-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 38-28 11

10 Cy-Fair (2-0) W: Cypress Park, 44-27 14

11 Denton Guyer (1-1) L: Denton Ryan, 23-20 5

12 Cedar Hill (1-0) W: Arlington, 28-21 15

13 Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 60-38 16

14 Cypress Bridgeland (2-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 27-21 23

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2) L: Cypress Bridgeland, 27-21 13

16 Humble Atascocita (0-1) L: Allen, 52-27 9

17 Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 10-7 17

18 Midland Lee (2-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 31-21 18

19 Prosper (2-0) W: Euless Trinity, 29-21 20

20 Pearland (2-0) W: Houston Memorial, 28-7 25

21 SA Northside Brandeis (1-0) W: SA Northside Harlan, 35-28 19

22 Lewisville Marcus (2-0) W: McKinney, 27-10 NR

23 Temple (1-0) W: Magnolia West, 28-13 NR

24 Katy Taylor (2-0) W: Richmond George Ranch, 26-14 NR

25 Arlington (1-1) L: Cedar Hill, 28-21 22

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (2-0) W: Denton Guyer, 23-20 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (0-0) Idle 2

3 Lancaster (0-0) Idle 3

4 Richmond Foster (1-0) Idle 4

5 Manvel (1-0) W: Crosby, 52-30 5

6 Cedar Park (2-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 28-14 6

7 Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 53-21 8

8 College Station (2-0) W: Fort Bend Bush, 54-0 10

9 Lubbock Coronado (2-0) W: Lubbock Cooper, 28-0 NR

10 Frisco Lone Star (0-2) L: Aledo, 34-32 7

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Ennis (1-0) Idle 1

2 Aledo (2-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 34-32 2

3 College Station A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: Leander Rouse, 48-21 5

4 WF Rider (2-0) W: Frisco Independence, 42-35 6

5 Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 7-0 4

6 Frisco (2-0) W: Frisco Reedy, 31-0 8

7 Mansfield Timberview (1-0) Idle 7

8 Boerne Champion (2-0) W: SA MacArthur, 55-0 9

9 Lubbock Cooper (1-1) L: Lubbock Coronado, 28-0 3

10 Texarkana Texas (2-0) W: Denison, 24-3 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Argyle (5-0) W: Melissa, 48-28 1

2 Lampasas (3-0) Idle 2

3 Waco La Vega (4-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 62-0 3

4 Port Lavaca Calhoun (4-1) Idle 4

5 CC Calallen (3-2) W: Kerrville Tivy, 28-0 5

6 Canyon (5-0) W: Levelland, 40-0 6

7 Melissa (5-1) L: Argyle, 48-28 7

8 Springtown (5-1) W: Gainesville, 41-19 8

9 El Campo (3-1) Idle 9

10 Fredericksburg (4-1) Idle 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 35-7 1

2 West Orange-Stark (3-0) W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 47-7 3

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-2) L: Carthage, 35-7 2

4 Jasper (4-0) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 35-0 4

5 Bellville (4-0) Idle 5

6 China Spring (5-0) W: Jarrell, 52-20 6

7 Gilmer (4-1) Idle 7

8 Iowa Park (4-1) Idle 8

9 Wimberley (5-1) W: Alice, 45-13 9

10 Center (4-1) Idle 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Brock (5-0) W: Paradise, 60-21 1

2 Grandview (5-0) W: Whitney, 65-8 2

3 Pottsboro (4-1) W: Emory Rains, 63-24 3

4 Malakoff (3-2) W: Teague, 77-0 4

5 Shallowater (4-0) W: Brownfield, 57-6 6

6 Yoakum (4-0) Idle 7

7 Mount Vernon (5-0) W: Commerce, 45-20 8

8 Wall (3-2) Idle 9

9 Llano (5-0) Idle 10

10 Tuscola Jim Ned (3-1) W: Hallettsville, 24-21 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Canadian (3-1) W: Spearman, forfeit 1

2 Gunter (5-1) W: Bells, 41-7 2

3 Daingerfield (4-1) Idle 3

4 East Bernard (5-1) W: Danbury, 56-7 4

5 Poth (5-0) Idle 5

6 Spearman (5-1) L: Canadian, forfeit 6

7 Franklin (3-2) W: Riesel, 63-21 7

8 Lexington (3-1) Idle 8

9 Idalou (3-0) Idle 9

10 Childress (4-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 58-14 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Shiner (5-0) Idle 1

2 Refugio (5-0) Idle 2

3 Post (5-0) Idle 3

4 Lindsay (6-0) W: Tioga, 76-12 4

5 Joaquin (5-0) W: Garrison, 28-17 5

6 San Saba (3-1) Idle 6

7 Crawford (5-0) W: Tolar, 49-17 7

8 Timpson (6-0) W: Shelbyville, 41-25 8

9 San Augustine (3-1) W: West Hardin, 49-0 10

10 Sundown (4-1) Idle NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) Idle 1

2 Hamlin (5-0) W: Windthorst, 14-0 2

3 Wellington (5-0) W: Valley View, 60-8 3

4 Windthorst (5-1) L: Hamlin , 14-0 4

5 Wink (6-0) W: Crane, 34-20 5

6 Wheeler (5-1) W: Gruver, 53-22 7

7 Albany (4-1) W: Meridian, 60-0 8

8 Christoval (4-1) Idle 9

9 Falls City (3-2) Idle 10

10 Vega (4-2) W: Clarendon, 28-22 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (6-0) W: Garden City, 69-24 1

2 Sterling City (6-0) W: Eden, 48-0 2

3 Rankin (5-1) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 54-6 4

4 Gail Borden County (3-2) Idle 3

5 Happy (5-1) W: Meadow, 54-0 9

6 May (5-1) W: Newcastle, 57-0 6

7 Leakey (5-1) W: Bulverde Bracken, 51-34 7

8 Gilmer Union Hill (5-0) W: Saint Jo, 46-29 5

9 Jonesboro (6-0) W: Bryson, 60-14 8

10 Knox City (2-2) Idle 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Balmorhea (4-1) Idle 1

2 Richland Springs (4-0) W: SA FEAST Homeschool, 68-16 2

3 Matador Motley County (4-1) W: Petersburg, 46-20 3

4 Calvert (3-2) W: Coolidge, 53-7 4

5 Groom (5-1) W: Miami, 62-14 7

6 Klondike (6-0) W: Whitharral, 74-28 8

7 Jayton (5-1) W: Roby, 48-0 5

8 Follett (6-0) W: Silverton, 58-13 9

9 Strawn (4-2) W: FW Covenant Classical, 88-70 8

10 Ladonia Fannindel (5-0) W: Tyler Willow Bend, 47-0 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 LW

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-0) W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 50-24 1

2 FW Nolan (1-0) W: Midland Christian, 38-21 2

3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (3-2) W: Robinson (AR), 54-0 3

4 Plano John Paul II (1-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 31-0 4

5 SA Cornerstone (3-1) Idle 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 LW

1 Austin Veritas (2-0) W: Austin Royals, 76-60 1

2 Fredericksburg Heritage (1-1) W: Plano Coram Deo, 56-6 2

3 New Braunfels Christian (1-1) W: SA Castle Hills, 74-27 3

4 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (4-1) W: SA Jubilee, 66-16 5

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.