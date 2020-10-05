Advertisement

Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after week 6

College Station, A&M Consolidated, Franklin, Lexington, and Calvert all make the rankings
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week 6. College Station and A&M Consolidated are both on the rise after dominating victories. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification:

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Klein Collins, 30-23 1

2 Duncanville (1-0) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 41-3 2

3 Katy (2-0) W: Cypress Woods, 66-21 3

4 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Waco Midway, 56-0 4

5 Allen (2-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 52-27 6

6 DeSoto (1-0) W: Converse Judson, 37-0 10

7 Southlake Carroll (1-0) W: Rockwall-Heath, 72-57 7

8 Lake Travis (1-0) W: Round Rock Westwood, 63-20 8

9 Spring Westfield (1-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 38-28 11

10 Cy-Fair (2-0) W: Cypress Park, 44-27 14

11 Denton Guyer (1-1) L: Denton Ryan, 23-20 5

12 Cedar Hill (1-0) W: Arlington, 28-21 15

13 Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 60-38 16

14 Cypress Bridgeland (2-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 27-21 23

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2) L: Cypress Bridgeland, 27-21 13

16 Humble Atascocita (0-1) L: Allen, 52-27 9

17 Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 10-7 17

18 Midland Lee (2-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 31-21 18

19 Prosper (2-0) W: Euless Trinity, 29-21 20

20 Pearland (2-0) W: Houston Memorial, 28-7 25

21 SA Northside Brandeis (1-0) W: SA Northside Harlan, 35-28 19

22 Lewisville Marcus (2-0) W: McKinney, 27-10 NR

23 Temple (1-0) W: Magnolia West, 28-13 NR

24 Katy Taylor (2-0) W: Richmond George Ranch, 26-14 NR

25 Arlington (1-1) L: Cedar Hill, 28-21 22

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (2-0) W: Denton Guyer, 23-20 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (0-0) Idle 2

3 Lancaster (0-0) Idle 3

4 Richmond Foster (1-0) Idle 4

5 Manvel (1-0) W: Crosby, 52-30 5

6 Cedar Park (2-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 28-14 6

7 Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 53-21 8

8 College Station (2-0) W: Fort Bend Bush, 54-0 10

9 Lubbock Coronado (2-0) W: Lubbock Cooper, 28-0 NR

10 Frisco Lone Star (0-2) L: Aledo, 34-32 7

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Ennis (1-0) Idle 1

2 Aledo (2-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 34-32 2

3 College Station A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: Leander Rouse, 48-21 5

4 WF Rider (2-0) W: Frisco Independence, 42-35 6

5 Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 7-0 4

6 Frisco (2-0) W: Frisco Reedy, 31-0 8

7 Mansfield Timberview (1-0) Idle 7

8 Boerne Champion (2-0) W: SA MacArthur, 55-0 9

9 Lubbock Cooper (1-1) L: Lubbock Coronado, 28-0 3

10 Texarkana Texas (2-0) W: Denison, 24-3 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Argyle (5-0) W: Melissa, 48-28 1

2 Lampasas (3-0) Idle 2

3 Waco La Vega (4-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 62-0 3

4 Port Lavaca Calhoun (4-1) Idle 4

5 CC Calallen (3-2) W: Kerrville Tivy, 28-0 5

6 Canyon (5-0) W: Levelland, 40-0 6

7 Melissa (5-1) L: Argyle, 48-28 7

8 Springtown (5-1) W: Gainesville, 41-19 8

9 El Campo (3-1) Idle 9

10 Fredericksburg (4-1) Idle 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 35-7 1

2 West Orange-Stark (3-0) W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 47-7 3

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-2) L: Carthage, 35-7 2

4 Jasper (4-0) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 35-0 4

5 Bellville (4-0) Idle 5

6 China Spring (5-0) W: Jarrell, 52-20 6

7 Gilmer (4-1) Idle 7

8 Iowa Park (4-1) Idle 8

9 Wimberley (5-1) W: Alice, 45-13 9

10 Center (4-1) Idle 10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Brock (5-0) W: Paradise, 60-21 1

2 Grandview (5-0) W: Whitney, 65-8 2

3 Pottsboro (4-1) W: Emory Rains, 63-24 3

4 Malakoff (3-2) W: Teague, 77-0 4

5 Shallowater (4-0) W: Brownfield, 57-6 6

6 Yoakum (4-0) Idle 7

7 Mount Vernon (5-0) W: Commerce, 45-20 8

8 Wall (3-2) Idle 9

9 Llano (5-0) Idle 10

10 Tuscola Jim Ned (3-1) W: Hallettsville, 24-21 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Canadian (3-1) W: Spearman, forfeit 1

2 Gunter (5-1) W: Bells, 41-7 2

3 Daingerfield (4-1) Idle 3

4 East Bernard (5-1) W: Danbury, 56-7 4

5 Poth (5-0) Idle 5

6 Spearman (5-1) L: Canadian, forfeit 6

7 Franklin (3-2) W: Riesel, 63-21 7

8 Lexington (3-1) Idle 8

9 Idalou (3-0) Idle 9

10 Childress (4-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 58-14 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Shiner (5-0) Idle 1

2 Refugio (5-0) Idle 2

3 Post (5-0) Idle 3

4 Lindsay (6-0) W: Tioga, 76-12 4

5 Joaquin (5-0) W: Garrison, 28-17 5

6 San Saba (3-1) Idle 6

7 Crawford (5-0) W: Tolar, 49-17 7

8 Timpson (6-0) W: Shelbyville, 41-25 8

9 San Augustine (3-1) W: West Hardin, 49-0 10

10 Sundown (4-1) Idle NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) Idle 1

2 Hamlin (5-0) W: Windthorst, 14-0 2

3 Wellington (5-0) W: Valley View, 60-8 3

4 Windthorst (5-1) L: Hamlin , 14-0 4

5 Wink (6-0) W: Crane, 34-20 5

6 Wheeler (5-1) W: Gruver, 53-22 7

7 Albany (4-1) W: Meridian, 60-0 8

8 Christoval (4-1) Idle 9

9 Falls City (3-2) Idle 10

10 Vega (4-2) W: Clarendon, 28-22 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (6-0) W: Garden City, 69-24 1

2 Sterling City (6-0) W: Eden, 48-0 2

3 Rankin (5-1) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 54-6 4

4 Gail Borden County (3-2) Idle 3

5 Happy (5-1) W: Meadow, 54-0 9

6 May (5-1) W: Newcastle, 57-0 6

7 Leakey (5-1) W: Bulverde Bracken, 51-34 7

8 Gilmer Union Hill (5-0) W: Saint Jo, 46-29 5

9 Jonesboro (6-0) W: Bryson, 60-14 8

10 Knox City (2-2) Idle 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank

1 Balmorhea (4-1) Idle 1

2 Richland Springs (4-0) W: SA FEAST Homeschool, 68-16 2

3 Matador Motley County (4-1) W: Petersburg, 46-20 3

4 Calvert (3-2) W: Coolidge, 53-7 4

5 Groom (5-1) W: Miami, 62-14 7

6 Klondike (6-0) W: Whitharral, 74-28 8

7 Jayton (5-1) W: Roby, 48-0 5

8 Follett (6-0) W: Silverton, 58-13 9

9 Strawn (4-2) W: FW Covenant Classical, 88-70 8

10 Ladonia Fannindel (5-0) W: Tyler Willow Bend, 47-0 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 LW

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-0) W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 50-24 1

2 FW Nolan (1-0) W: Midland Christian, 38-21 2

3 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (3-2) W: Robinson (AR), 54-0 3

4 Plano John Paul II (1-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 31-0 4

5 SA Cornerstone (3-1) Idle 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 6 LW

1 Austin Veritas (2-0) W: Austin Royals, 76-60 1

2 Fredericksburg Heritage (1-1) W: Plano Coram Deo, 56-6 2

3 New Braunfels Christian (1-1) W: SA Castle Hills, 74-27 3

4 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (4-1) W: SA Jubilee, 66-16 5

SHSU Volleyball: SLC Finalizes Spring 2021 Schedule

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By SHSU Sports Information
The Southland Conference released its revamped schedule for the upcoming Spring 2021 volleyball season on Monday afternoon with the Sam Houston Bearkats set to kick off its league slate in February at Johnson Coliseum.

Jackson selected for the United Soccer Coaches 30 Under 30 Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blinn Sports Information
Blinn College men’s and women’s soccer assistant coach Alexandria Jackson has been named to the United Soccer Coaches 2020-21 Class of the 30 Under 30 Program. The class features 15 men and 15 women selected from a pool of over 550 applicants, the most in the history of the program.

NFL Aggies Week 4

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. Here’s some of their highlights

Late Charge Falls Short in 2-1 Loss at Arkansas

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 5 Aggies' attempt to erase a two-goal deficit came up short as Texas A&M lost a 2-1 decision to No. 9 Arkansas at Razorback Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Aggie Recap: Alabama

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Saturday, the Aggies dropped their eighth straight game against Alabama with a 52-24 loss.

Aggie Golfers Return to Action at Blessings Collegiate

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M men’s golf team opens its 2020 fall season at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club. The tournament, which features only teams from the Southeastern Conference, will be televised each day by the Golf Channel.

Women’s Golf Returns to the Course at Blessings Collegiate

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf makes its fall debut at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Oct. 5-7. The tournament will be broadcasted live on the GOLF Channel each day from 2:30-6:30 p.m. (CT).

Texas A&M-Florida Kickoff Time Announced

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup between Texas A&M and Florida has been announced as an 11 a.m. CT kickoff and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Aggies drop eight spots in AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A&M falls to #21 in AP Top 25 Poll.

