Former Brazos County commissioner candidate pleads no contest in campaign sign theft case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A former candidate for Brazos County Precinct 1 commissioner was found guilty of stealing an opponent’s political yard sign.

Michael Schaefer pleaded no contest in a College Station municipal court for theft less than $100. He paid an $89 fine, posted $500 bond and was put on 90 days probation.

In July, leading up to the Texas Primary runoff election for Precinct 1, Schaefer admitted to College Station police that he took a sign belonging to his opponent Steve Aldrich. Schaefer was caught on camera taking the sign.

Schaeffer can’t be arrested or get a non-traffic citation and immediately notify the court of any address change for the next 90 days to meet the condition of his deferral.

