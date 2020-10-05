Jackson selected for the United Soccer Coaches 30 Under 30 Program

Blinn College men’s and women’s soccer assistant coach Alexandria Jackson has been named to the United Soccer Coaches 2020-21 Class of the 30 Under 30 Program. The class features 15 men and 15 women selected from a pool of over 550 applicants, the most in the history of the program.

“I am extremely grateful to be selected for the 30 Under 30 Program,” Jackson said. “My first coaching course was through United Soccer Coaches and it really jumpstarted my passion for coaching, so to be selected for this program four years later is a full circle moment. Head coach Michael McBride really pushed me to apply for this and to work with him every day is an honor.”

Launched in 2013, the 30 Under 30 Program is a year-long education and mentorship opportunity designed to support up-and-coming members of the coaching profession who are 30 years of age or younger. Each member of the 30 Under 30 class receives an educational scholarship that provides registrations for the United Soccer Coaches Digital Convention and an Advanced Diploma course of the coach’s choosing. In addition, members of the 30 Under 30 Program are matched with a mentor dedicated to fostering their growth in the game and expanding their coaching network.

United Soccer Coaches highlights current and former members of the 30 Under 30 Program across a variety of platforms, including Soccer Journal, the United Soccer Coaches Podcast, and the association’s official social media channels.

“The 30 Under 30 Program is built to challenge and help me develop as a coach, so I am really looking forward to every part of it,” Jackson said. “I hope to represent the Blinn College, its soccer programs, and the Brenham community in a way that shines a light on the great things that are happening at Blinn.”

Jackson is in her second season coaching at Blinn. During her first year with the Buccaneers, the men’s team finished the 2019 season with a 10-7-1 overall record and claimed a spot in the NJCAA Region XIV Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The women’s team finished the 2019 season with a 6-9-1 overall record and received a 2019 College Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award from the United Soccer Coaches Association.

Prior to Blinn, Jackson served as the head coach of the Phoenix Rising club soccer teams and spent five seasons coaching the Waldorf University women’s soccer team. From 2014-2016, she served as an assistant coach and was named head coach in 2017. She helped lead the Warriors to North Star Conference Tournament appearances from 2014 through 2017.

She was a four-year collegiate soccer player for NCAA Division I Northwestern State University. She played professional soccer for the St. Catharines Jets in Ontario, Canada, and FFC Montabur in Germany.

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 41 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit www.buccaneersports.com.

