New unemployment claims hits six-month low

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 193 new unemployment claims for Brazos County for the week ending Sep. 19.

That’s according to Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Glen Brewer.

That number represents a six-month low.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 16,000 Brazos County residents have applied for unemployment.

Brewer says it’s still the same three industries reporting the most unemployed workers: limited-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, and colleges and universities.

Brewer explains that he’s confident that our local economy will be able to continue re-opening despite more restrictions being enacted as cases rise in other parts of the country.

“We’ve done a fantastic job working to keep our numbers down here,” Brewer says, “...I think if we continue to keep our numbers down, we’re going to do good going forward and we can continue to open up.”

But his optimism is tempered by the unknown.

“We stay in a perpetual state of concern in businesses in the year 2020," Brewer says.

He explains that his biggest concern is also his biggest optimism.

“Everyone understands the fact that we have to work hard to keep our numbers down,” Brewer tells us, “as we work hard to keep our numbers down, that allows us to keep re-opening our economy. But we have to work together.”

