October 5 is the last day to register to vote in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The November elections are right around the corner as Texas hits an election milestone today. Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in Texas.

Have you registered yet? Do you need to check to see if you are registered? Look no further, below is all the information you need to know about registering to vote in the Brazos Valley.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Remember: You can fill out a voting application and mail it to your county election office or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process in person. If you mail in your voter registration it has to be postmarked by Oct. 5.

Brazos County

The Brazos County Elections Office has made registering to vote simple and voting information accessible at brazosvotes.org, with quick links to sample ballots, voting locations and more.

To register to vote, click here.

Brazos County Election Administration: 300 E Wm J Bryan Pkwy, Ste 100 Bryan, 77803

Austin County

The Austin County Elections Office web page can be found here. The elections office can be found at the Austin County Tax Collector office.

To register to vote, click here.

Austin County Tax Collector: 804 E. Wendt St. Bellville 77418-2840

Burleson County

The Burleson County elections web page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Burleson County Elections Office: 100 W. Buck St. Suite 107 Caldwell, TX 77836

Grimes County

The Grimes County Elections page is filled with early voting dates, polling locations, and past election results.

To register to vote, click here.

Grimes County Elections mailing address: P.O. Box 375, Anderson 77830

Phone: (830) 303-6363

Houston County

The Houston County elections page can be found here. According to their website, due to recent public health concerns, the elections office is currently open to the public by appointment only. To make an appointment or to talk to a staff member you can call (936) 544–3255 ext. 243.

To register to vote, click here.

Houston County Elections Office: 401 East Goliad Avenue Crockett, Texas 75835

Lee County

The Lee County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Lee County Elections Office

Leon County

The Leon County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Leon County Elections Office

Madison County

The Madison County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Madison County Elections Office: 101 W. Main Street, Rm. 121 Madisonville, Texas 77864

Milam County

The Milam County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Milam County Clerk’s Office: 107 West Main St. Cameron, TX 76520

Montgomery County

The Montgomery County elections page can be found here

To register to vote, click here.

Montgomery County Elections Office

Robertson County

The Robertson County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Robertson County Elections Office

San Jacinto County

The San Jacinto County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

San Jacinto County Elections Office: 51 East Pine Avenue Coldspring, Tx 77331

Trinity County

The Trinity County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Robertson County Elections Office

Walker County

The Walker County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Walker County Tax Assessor-Collector: 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114 Huntsville 77340

Waller County

The Waller County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Waller County Elections Office: 816 Wilkins St, Hempstead, TX 77445

Washington County

The Washington County elections page can be found here.

To register to vote, click here.

Washington County Elections Office: 100 E. Main, Suite 105, Brenham 77833

