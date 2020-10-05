October 5 is the last day to register to vote in Texas
Have you registered to vote yet?
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The November elections are right around the corner as Texas hits an election milestone today. Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in Texas.
Have you registered yet? Do you need to check to see if you are registered? Look no further, below is all the information you need to know about registering to vote in the Brazos Valley.
You are eligible to register to vote if:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Remember: You can fill out a voting application and mail it to your county election office or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process in person. If you mail in your voter registration it has to be postmarked by Oct. 5.
Brazos County
The Brazos County Elections Office has made registering to vote simple and voting information accessible at brazosvotes.org, with quick links to sample ballots, voting locations and more.
To register to vote, click here.
Brazos County Election Administration: 300 E Wm J Bryan Pkwy, Ste 100 Bryan, 77803
Austin County
The Austin County Elections Office web page can be found here. The elections office can be found at the Austin County Tax Collector office.
To register to vote, click here.
Austin County Tax Collector: 804 E. Wendt St. Bellville 77418-2840
Burleson County
The Burleson County elections web page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Burleson County Elections Office: 100 W. Buck St. Suite 107 Caldwell, TX 77836
Grimes County
The Grimes County Elections page is filled with early voting dates, polling locations, and past election results.
To register to vote, click here.
Grimes County Elections mailing address: P.O. Box 375, Anderson 77830
Phone: (830) 303-6363
Houston County
The Houston County elections page can be found here. According to their website, due to recent public health concerns, the elections office is currently open to the public by appointment only. To make an appointment or to talk to a staff member you can call (936) 544–3255 ext. 243.
To register to vote, click here.
Houston County Elections Office: 401 East Goliad Avenue Crockett, Texas 75835
Lee County
The Lee County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Lee County Elections Office
- Mailing address: P.O. Box 480 Giddings, TX 78942
- Physical address: 843 E. Industry, Ste. B Giddings, TX 78942
Leon County
The Leon County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Leon County Elections Office
- Mailing address: P. O. Box 1239 Centerville, TX 75833
- Physical address: 155 N. Cass Street Centerville, TX 75833
Madison County
The Madison County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Madison County Elections Office: 101 W. Main Street, Rm. 121 Madisonville, Texas 77864
Milam County
The Milam County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Milam County Clerk’s Office: 107 West Main St. Cameron, TX 76520
Montgomery County
The Montgomery County elections page can be found here
To register to vote, click here.
Montgomery County Elections Office
- Mailing address: P.O. Box 2646 Conroe 77305-2646
- Physical address: 9159 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303
Robertson County
The Robertson County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Robertson County Elections Office
- Mailing address: P.O Box 819 Franklin, TX 77856
- Physical address: 601 North Hearne Street Franklin, TX 77856
San Jacinto County
The San Jacinto County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
San Jacinto County Elections Office: 51 East Pine Avenue Coldspring, Tx 77331
Trinity County
The Trinity County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Robertson County Elections Office
- Mailing address: PO Box 158 Groveton, TX 75845
- Physical address: 219 W. 1st St. Groveton, TX 75845
Walker County
The Walker County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Walker County Tax Assessor-Collector: 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114 Huntsville 77340
Waller County
The Waller County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Waller County Elections Office: 816 Wilkins St, Hempstead, TX 77445
Washington County
The Washington County elections page can be found here.
To register to vote, click here.
Washington County Elections Office: 100 E. Main, Suite 105, Brenham 77833
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.