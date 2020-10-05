Advertisement

Sex offender sentenced to 12 years for failure to comply with registration requirements

Quintin Petty, 50, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday by Judge Steve Smith, of the 361st District Court for Failure to Comply with Lifetime Sex Offender Registration Requirements.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Petty was required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life because he was previously convicted of Sexual Assault. Sex Offenders like Petty who are convicted of Sexual Assault are required to register with their local registration agency once a year for life. They are also required to update changes in address, employment or vehicles. They are required to register multiple addresses if they regularly stay at more than one address.

When Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputies went to Petty’s reported address for compliance checks to make sure he lived there, Petty was not present. Deputies received information that for months Petty was living with a woman at a different address which he had not reported.

The owner of the reported address would call Petty when deputies came over, then Petty would come to the address and pretend that he lived here. Deputies determined that Petty was lying by conducting surveillance on the unreported address. They found Petty and his vehicle there in the middle of the night. Petty was eventually confronted and admitted to staying there for months and not registering the address.

Petty was already on probation for his second case of Failing to Comply with Sex Offender Registration. Petty’s other criminal history includes Sexual Assault, two prison sentences for Burglary of a Habitation, along with convictions for Credit Card Abuse, Theft, Assault Family Violence, Failure to Identify as a Fugitive, Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, and Fleeing a Police Officer, This case was investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amanda Janssen.

