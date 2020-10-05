Advertisement

Steadily warming-up through the week

By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear. Calm. Cool. Another quiet night turns into a pleasant morning across the Brazos Valley with another day of sunshine waiting for us Tuesday. A warming trend has begun, but Tuesday brings mid-80° highs generally expected around here in early October. We will try to sneak into the upper 50s one more morning Wednesday -- enjoy these while you have them, sunrise temperatures are closer to 70° by weekend through early next week. Afternoon highs are slated to warm to the upper 80s and low 90s starting Wednesday & holding there through the weekend. Humidity will thrown back our way as tropical moisture increases ahead of Hurricane Delta in the Gulf.

Speaking of, as of Monday afternoon, Texas remains OUT of the forecast cone for a strengthening Delta. The National Hurricane Center still projects a turn to the north-northeast late in the week, bringing in yet another hurricane to the Louisiana coast by Friday. Indirect impacts locally come in the form of a low-end rain chance Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, we are monitoring a cold front for next week and waiting on better agreement that the next shot of fall air arrives sometime around mid-next week.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 59. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 86. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 87. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Fall starts the week, summer-like days by the end of it

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Fall starts the week, summer-like days by the end of it

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Another cold front on the way for Sunday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Beautiful weekend ahead for the Brazos Valley

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Get outside this weekend!

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Dragging this fall-ish feeling into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Toasty Thursday, then a front saves the weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Thursday gets a bit toasty before the A/C kicks back on

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Layer up! Cool mornings, a couple toasty afternoons

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Let’s do it again! Another cool start on the way

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.