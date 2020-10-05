Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t take up ex-Kentucky clerk Kim Davis’ case

Kim Davis, the county clerk for Rowan County in Kentucky, works with the county election board on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Morehead, Ky. Davis, who went to jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, has lost her bid for a second term as county clerk.
Kim Davis, the county clerk for Rowan County in Kentucky, works with the county election board on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Morehead, Ky. Davis, who went to jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, has lost her bid for a second term as county clerk.(AP Photo/John Flavell)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that allowed a lawsuit to move forward against a Kentucky clerk who was jailed in 2015 after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

The high court said Monday it would not take the case involving Kim Davis, the former clerk of Rowan County, and two same-sex couples who had sued her. Soon after the 2015 Supreme Court decision in which same-sex couples won the right to marry nationwide, Davis, a Christian who has a religious objection to same-sex marriage, stopped issuing all marriage licenses.

That led to lawsuits against her, and a judge ordered Davis to issue the licenses. She spent five days in jail after refusing.

Davis had argued that a legal doctrine called qualified immunity protected her from being sued for damages by couples David Ermold and David Moore as well as James Yates and Will Smith. Their case will now move forward.

Davis, a Republican, ultimately lost her bid for reelection in 2018. Democrat Elwood Caudill Jr. is now the county’s clerk.

Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas wrote for himself and Justice Samuel Alito that while he agreed with the decision not to hear the case, it was a “stark reminder of the consequences” of the court’s 2015 decision in the same-sex marriage case. Because of that case, he wrote, “those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul” of the case “and its effect on other antidiscrimination laws.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump aims for Monday release; Press secretary tests positive

Updated: moments ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National

Mattel launches Susan B. Anthony Barbie

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Anthony was one of the nation’s best-known abolitionists and suffragists.

National

‘COPS’ resumes production months after TV show’s cancellation

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
A Sheriff in Washington state has confirmed it is allowing film crews for the television show “COPS” to ride along with deputies months after the show was canceled.

National

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Paris on maximum virus alert, closing bars, not restaurants

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
French authorities consider bars to be major infection hot spots because patrons don’t respect social distancing rules as much as they do at restaurants.

National

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Announcing the prize in Stockholm on Monday, the Nobel Committee noted that the trio’s work helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn’t be explained by the hepatitis A and B viruses.

National Politics

Doctors provide update on Trump’s condition

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
President Trump’s doctors provide an update on his medical condition.

National Politics

Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The term is so far short on high-profile cases, but that could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.

National

AP source: Patriots-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

National

Tasmanian devils returning to Australian mainland after 3,000 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Tasmanian devils have been reintroduced to Australia's mainland by wildlife conservationists.